Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Share New Engagement Photos

‘They Both Fine!’ — Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley’s Gorgeous New Engagement Photos Got Us Gagging

Ahead of their July 2026 ceremony, the couple’s newly released engagement photos are romantic, elevated, and perfectly timed for love month.

Published on February 27, 2026
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 01, 2021
Source: Gotham / Getty

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley just sent our timelines swooning. The couple dropped breathtaking engagement photos exclusively with The Shade Room. The internet is already locked in. With their July 2026 wedding on the horizon, the newly released images have fans even more excited for the big day.

The photos are romantic, elevated, and perfectly timed for love month.

RELATED CONTENT: Miracle Watts And ‘Harlem’ Star Tyler Lepley Officially Engaged

Miracle and Tyler first began dating in November 2021. They officially announced their engagement in November 2024. They also share a baby, Xi Lei, together. From the beginning of their love story, fans have been invested. And these gorgeous new shots show exactly why.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Just Raised The Bar On Engagement Season

Netflix's Canelo vs Crawford - Fight Night
Source: Candice Ward / Getty

Shot on the grounds of what appears to be a grand estate with sweeping staircases and manicured courtyards, the photos capture the couple in their element: fly, affectionate, and completely smitten. The audio they chose for the announcement was perfect: “Happily Ever After” by Case.

Miracle served bridal bombshell in a body-hugging white halter gown featuring thin neck straps, a plunging neckline, a wide waistband, and a sleek column maxi skirt that hugged every curve. Her hair was swept up in a romantic updo with soft curls, a side bang, and delicate tendrils framing her face. The glam? 100 percent. Think flawless beat, glowing skin, and classic long coffin French tips that screamed “Future Mrs.”

Tyler brought the swag: bearded, suited up, and giving us those bedroom eyes. Matching Miracle’s energy, he wore a tailored black suit paired with a crisp white button-down. From walking hand-in-hand across the lawn to embracing on the steps, the pair looked like they were savoring every second.

Fans immediately showed love for the pics with heart emojis, congratulatory messages, and comments about how good the couple looked.

Miracle has also been giving fans behind-the-scenes peeks at wedding planning, from prepping bridesmaids’ boxes to sharing that she’s ditching certain traditions to do things her way. (According to Miracle, no cake, no kids invited, and no garter or bouquet toss.)

Prime Video's "Harlem" Premiere Screening And After Party
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Regardless of what Mircle and Tyler do in July, we know they will do it their way. We love that for them.

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Lepley Shows Love To An Emotional Miracle Watts About Her Postpartum Body

