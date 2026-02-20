Meet Momo Boyd: Inside The Rise Of Music’s Newest Breakout Voice

Source: Jakubaszek / Getty

If you have been anywhere near the internet this week, you have probably heard Momo Boyd’s name buzzing a little louder than usual. The 25-year-old singer steps into a brand new spotlight thanks to a major feature on Baby Keem’s latest album, Ca$ino, and a track alongside none other than Kendrick Lamar. Not bad company to keep. Meet the rising star inside.

Boyd appears on “Good Flirts,” a sultry, slow-burning record that lands midway through the album and showcases a softer, more hypnotic side of Keem’s evolving sound. The moment is significant. According to an interview with The Fader, Boyd was personally selected for the track by Dave Free, the creative force and co-founder behind pgLang. That cosign alone speaks volumes.

While some listeners are just now discovering her, Boyd is far from new to music. She is best known as a member of Infinity Song, the genre-bending sibling quartet celebrated for their velvety harmonies and folk-rock-influenced sound. Within that group, Boyd’s voice soars. It is rich, controlled, and full of feeling.

On “Good Flirts,” however, she leans into something more restrained and playful, trading coy lines with Lamar and anchoring the hook with a hypnotic chant.

Her path to this moment feels both organic and divinely timed. Boyd shared that she and Dave Free first connected back in 2022 and maintained light contact over the years. A Los Angeles performance with her siblings became the turning point. Free showed up, witnessed her artistry in full force, and the rest unfolded from there. Soon she was recording her verse while on tour, pushing through illness and exhaustion because she understood the weight of the opportunity.

That dedication is paying off. Being featured on a Baby Keem album is one thing. Holding your own on a track that also includes Kendrick Lamar is another. For Boyd, this is not just a viral moment. It feels like the beginning of a new chapter. She is currently working on both solo material and new music with her band, ready to transform curiosity into longevity.

In an industry where opportunities can be fleeting, Momo Boyd is proving she has the voice, the work ethic, and the quiet confidence to make this one last.

