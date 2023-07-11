MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s star continues to rise. The 29-year-old entertainment mogul landed the latest cover of New York Magazine’s The Cut, and she looked stunning.

On July 10, the prestigious publication dropped its latest cover via Instagram. The black and white image of Keke rocking a black and white horizontal-striped bodycon dress and a long, black bob with a middle part oozed sex appeal.

Touted as the “Internet’s Sweetheart,” Keke spoke candidly about her journey as a new mother to son Leodis Jackson and her time in the entertainment industry.

“Baby, this is KEKE PALMER. That’s right, @keke is our latest #CutCover star. Read @danya.issawi‘s profile of the internet’s favorite meme queen and mother of the moment at the link in bio.

Photography by @micaiahcarter Fashion Director @jessswill Hair by @sosheargenius Makeup by @officialsheiks Manicure by @nailzbyvee

Set Design by@aligeeze

Production by @petty_cash_production,” the Cut’s Instagram post of the cover captioned.

Keke also posted the Cut’s cover on her Instagram account. The brown-skinned beauty thanked the publication for sharing her story with a lengthy and touching status. The Nope star shared that throughout her time in Hollywood that she had a difficult time building “trust” with “industry people.”

The “internet’s sweetheart” also revealed during her early days of being online, she built tremendous friendships and relationships with ordinary people because she could be normal– even though Keke often chatted under aliases.

“Thank you to @thecut for such a fabulous and sweet cover story. I can’t even 🥹 When I started performing, I stopped going to real school. My mom also used to really scare me about meeting people and forming friends in the industry. Everything was so competitive, so making friends in my field or everyday life, gave me anxiety and built crazy trust issues around “industry” people, lol. Needless to say, I was lonely and looking for normalcy. I was and still am in many ways, your everyday loner, even tho I was working on sets and living the ‘dream,’” Keke expressed.

“I so desperately wanted friends not in Hollywood! I wanted anonymity. My best friend @taylaparx told me about MySpace, and literally, a majority of the people I became friends with growing up came from the internet(hiii @strutsinpumps @aydeee @asiashrugz). That was when my pages were private, and I would post under an alias, haha, but my love for the internet was cemented then.”

The actress concluded, “I know the internet can be a cruel place, but for people like me that needed a place to go to escape the confining world around them, it can be beautiful. I still choose to see the freedom it gave me as a child, as an entertainer and as a millennial. When used wisely, it can be a true gift. At least, that’s what @myspacetom taught me. 😅”

Fans and celebrities alike congratulated Keke on the beautiful magazine cover.

Reality star Joseline Hernandez wrote, “Beauty is her name 😍.”

Fellow Disney star and actress Zendaya also wrote, “Stunning.”

“We will always love you, Keke😍 ten toes,” Numa Perrier penned.

Dominican beauty icon Milly Almodovar wrote, “You look so good.”

Keke’s stunning The Cut cover isn’t the only thing she’s been up to. The 29-year-old tastemaker recently partnered with Zenni Optical and shared the images from her cute af campaign on her Instagram account.

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer x Zenni 😎I’m so excited to announce my new partnership with @ZenniOptical! With affordable prices and endless styles, Zenni makes it easy to find a pair of glasses for every mood 💅🏾 #KekexZenni #FrameYourMood.”

The “Boss” also flexed a preview of her new single “Waiting” on social media. The lyrics to the song could be interpreted as shots fired at her son’s father, Darius Jackson.

Keke has definitely continued to be in her bag since the toxic masculinity displayed by Leodis’ dad, Darius. The fitness center trainer has since scrubbed his Instagram page of the 29-year-old mother of his son.

Keke appears to be unbothered, and we love that for her.