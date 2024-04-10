MadameNoire Featured Video

J. Cole fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to put respect on the hitmaker’s name after his public apology for dissing Kendrick Lamar on a 7-minute track, “7 Minute Drill.”

Many loyal fans defended the disgraced Dreamville record producer for standing on his humble approach to his apology.

One fan, @Rise-Ascend, expressed appreciation for the “very few people” who would do “such a humble, yet spiritually high-level thing.”

In response, @TBO_LIFSTYL admitted they wanted to see a one-on-one rap battle between the pair, but they respected J. Cole’s genuineness.

“This was just too genuine,” the post read in part. “He did the right thing to apologize.”

Another loyal fan sprang into the fire pit of critics and naysayers to question why so many people wanted beef between the rappers. X user @Hannixe said, “J. Cole didn’t hate Kendrick before.” They suggested that it wasn’t necessary for J. Cole to focus his career on rapper beef.

More comments incited words of encouragement and confirmed J. Cole’s humble approach.

X user @veazy acknowledged that fans’ beef was getting out of control, and they respected J. Cole’s apology. “The industry taking sides… not cool,” the user wrote. And Cole is not even involved; he just caught a stray.”

Another X user pointed out J. Cole’s realness in the apology for dissing Kendrick.

“He being real,” the post began. “He played devil’s advocate to get some of them bars and got points for lines he doesn’t believe in.”

One X user called out J. Cole for not living up to what the “fandom” wants but acknowledged the “No Role Modelz” hitmaker for “protecting his energy.”

In response, J. Cole fans jumped into the social media beef to steer the focus to the rapper’s upcoming album.

“This is #THEFALLOFF,” @AQUALEO began in a comment. “No truer words have ever been spoken. Can’t be woke or claim you’re woke when you don’t know the power of the tongue. Words are spells cast into reality. This is proof of their magic. #poeticjustice.”

Do you support J. Cole’s public apology or yearn for rapper beef?