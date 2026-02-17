Love Does Cost A Thing — The Most Extravagant Celebrity Valentine’s Day Flexes Of 2026

Speaking to PEOPLE at the gala, Megan Thee Stallion teased details about their first encounter. “Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a f—— movie,” she told PEOPLE at the event, describing how they met. “I won’t tell you how and I won’t tell you when, but it was a movie.” Fast-forward to November 2025, where Megan showcased her cooking skills over Thanksgiving weekend, preparing a meal that reportedly earned high praise from Thompson’s parents, Mychal and his mom. That same month, Thompson shared a photo of Megan aboard a boat he sweetly named the “S.S. Stallion” in her honor. Most recently, Hot Girl Meg went all out for Klay Thompson’s 36th birthday, throwing him a celebration that immediately went viral. He later shared highlights from the event, writing, “Best birthday ever thanks to my baby. I’m still on cloud East 99,” alongside a photo of the couple holding hands during a romantic beachside lunch. Which celeb had the most swoon-worthy Valentine’s Day flex? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the most extravagant Valentine’s Day gifts on the flip.

Russell Wilson extended his Husband of the Year streak by showing all the way out for Ciara (AGAIN)–this time, with countless heart-shaped balloons, life-sized pink roses, giant teddy bears, swoony bedroom decor, and more.

Porsha’s smitten boo Sway raised the whole entire Valentine’s Day bar with the grandest of gestures (endless roses, live saxophone player, and a Birkin!) that send social media into swoonlivion.

One thing about platinum-selling hitmaker MoneyBagg Yo, he’s going to gift his baddie boo Ari Fletcher a very expensive car which, in this case, is a gorgeous Mansory Edition Rolls-Royce valued at $600,000.

This is your sign to spin the block like Nelly and Ashanti and get the love you deserve. The roses, Ashanti’s smile, the romantic decor, perfection!

Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington (who signed a 4-year, $90 million extension last September) made the ultimate V-Day power move by gifting his wife Alisah a sexy new Ferrari SF90 valued at $500,000.

Papoose’s beach is better, especially when he’s catering to boxer boo Claressa Shields who gushed over the romantic surprise on the gram.

Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram kept things simple and sweet with boo thang Big Glo who was all smiles and swoony eyes while being gifted some expensive new bling from bae.

Every year, LightSkinKeisha‘s husband Coca Vango proves that he’s mastered the art of making his wife feel special on Valentine’s Day.