Melanin In Motion — 9 Black Queens Who Dominated Paris Haute Couture Week

9 Black Queens Who Dominated Paris Haute Couture Week

From Rihanna to Olandria Carthen, Teyana Taylor, and more, this year’s Haute Couture Week has drawn in the biggest names in Hollywood, including our favorite melanated girlies.

Published on February 2, 2026
Source: Getty

Every year the who’s who of the fashion industry descend upon Paris for the annual Paris Fashion Week. What begins with Men’s Fashion Week (think Pharrell presenting his latest LV collection in a glass home he built just for the show or the grungy models on the Rick Owens runway and Jaden Smith’s Louboutin debut) transitions into Haute Couture Week, which is currently underway. 

This year’s Haute Couture Week has drawn in the biggest names in Hollywood, including our favorite melanated girlies. From Rihanna and Teyana Taylor to Olandria Carthen, and Taylor Russell, the baddies are outside serving walking art.

Schiaparelli ushered in Haute Couture week at the Petit Palais where Teyana Taylor was the queen of the night. The ‘One Battle After Another’ actress, who is on her way to Oscars glory, turned heads in jewels that were created in the image of the Louvre Museum heist. 

Jonathan Anderson made his Christian Dior debut bringing out Rihanna, Willow Smith, Taylor Russell and more. All eyes were on Olandria at Rahul Mishra, Valentino and Robert Wun. 

The Smith family popped out in a united front at Louboutin to support Jaden Smith in his role as the Men’s Creative Director. And Willow stayed in town to make sure she hit up Dior. 

Taraji P. Henson has a been a longtime figure in the front row at Fashion weeks around the world for years, and this one is no different. The beloved actress was spotted at Gaurav Gupta’s “Divine Androgyne” show.

Keep scrolling for all the Black celebs who are at Paris Fashion Week.

1. Rihanna

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-DIOR 

Source: Getty

Rihanna was spotted at Dior wearing a sheer black polka-dot dress and double-breasted coat. Later in the evening, she wore a pair of earrings straight off the Dior runway to the Dior after-party.

2. Olandria Carthen

Valentino - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Olandria Carthen has become a Paris Fashion Week darling showing up and out at three shows so far: Rahul Mishra, Valentino and Robert Wun.

3. Olandria Carthen

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Olandria Carthen was walking art in at Rahul Mishra.

4. Taraji P. Henson

Tamara Ralph - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Taraji P. Henson looked radiant at the Tamara Ralph show in an elegant look by the designer. 

5. Jodie Turner-Smith

Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith’s skin was the star of this Schiaparelli look on the steps of the Petit Palais.

6. Teyana Taylor

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture - Spring Summer 2026 - Day 1 

Source: Getty

Teyana Taylor was the star of Schiaparelli’s show wearing jewels fit for a queen.

7. Willow Smith

Christian Dior: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Willow Smith attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025, in Paris, France.

8. Taylor Russell

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 - Day Three 

Source: Getty

Taylor Russell arriving at Christian Dior during Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2025, in Paris, France.

9. Taylor Russell

Christian Dior - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 

Source: Getty

Taylor Russell attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026, in Paris, France. 

