Work Just Got Messy — Kelly Rowland And Method Man Bring Heat & Chemistry To The Red Carpet NYC Premiere Of ‘Relationship Goals’ [Exclusive]

Work just got complicated, messy — and honestly? A little sexy.

MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel was on location for the sizzling red hot carpet at the New York City premiere of “Relationship Goals,” starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith on Feb. 3, 2026.

The film centers on Leah Caldwell (Rowland), a brilliant TV producer on the brink of history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show — until her ex, Jarrett Roy (Method Man), shows up to steal the spotlight and her promotion, claiming he’s a changed man thanks to the wisdom of Michael Todd’s bestselling book Relationship Goals. As Leah’s friends dive into the same life-changing book, they all start reevaluating their own love lives — but Leah? She’s laser-focused on her career… even if chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.

And that chemistry? It’s very real.

Director Linda Mendoza made it clear that the chemistry wasn’t manufactured. It was immediate. Real. Lowkey electric. When asked about that spark, she laughed and basically confirmed what the trailer already tells us: once Kelly and Method Man hit their first chemistry read, the room shifted. Something changed. The kind of shift you can’t fake, rehearse, or manufacture — it just is.

When asked about her co-star, the 43-year-old former child of destiny was clear that playing opposite Method Man was a beautiful symphony.

"He's wonderful," Rowland told MadameNoire. "He really came to set ready. He knew his lines. He was so easy to work with. If I ever had a moment, he was great to talk to. We just bounced well off each other and made it a great space for both of us."

At the premiere Rowland, glowing, grounded, and fully in her grown-woman era, spoke about Leah like she was talking about a version of herself. A woman standing at the intersection of ambition and intimacy. Power and vulnerability. Control and surrender. She described Leah as being in that in-between space so many women recognize — chasing legacy while still craving love, trying to balance success with softness in a world that doesn't always make room for both.

Method Man matched that energy effortlessly. He was calm, charismatic, and exactly as charming as you'd expect and he had nothing but kind words for his leading lady.

"Anybody that's worked with Kelly can tell you, she's all about positive affirmation," he said. "She comes to work ready to go, and she's a professional. It made it so easy to bring the character to life together."

But Relationship Goals isn't just flirting and workplace tension, it's also about heart, healing, and hope. Producer DeVon Franklin spoke about love, while standing next to his wife, like someone who's lived it, lost it, fought for it, and still believes in it. His message was simple but powerful: heartbreak doesn't get the final word. Love does.

“Love is the most powerful force in the universe and achieving love with someone else is one of the most miraculous things that can ever happen,” he told MadameNoire. “So no matter what heartbreak you go through, no matter, what difficulties keep your heart open to love. That’s what I want people to take away.’

And that’s the magic of Relationship Goals.

It’s not just a rom-com.

It’s not just a love story.

It’s a conversation about what happens when purpose and passion collide, especially for Black women who are often taught to prioritize success over love. It’s a beacon of hope for anyone STILL waiting for their person. Because, sometimes love isn’t late — it’s just waiting for you to stop running.

Watch the full red carpet video above for exclusive moments with Kelly Rowland, Method Man, DeVon Franklin, Michael Todd, and the creative team because the chemistry deserve to be seen, not just read.

