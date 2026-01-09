Close
Kelly Rowland & Method Man Sizzle In 'Relationship Goals'

Exes, Egos & Electric Chemistry — Kelly Rowland And Method Man Turn Old Flames Into New Fire In ‘Relationship Goals’

Inspired by Michael Todd's best-selling novel of the same name, Kelly Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, an extremely talented TV producer who must work with her ex, played by Cliff "Method Man" Smith.

Published on January 9, 2026
Relationship Goals
Source: Relationship Goals / Amazon MGM Studios

Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith are former lovers who must work together despite scorn for each other in the new Amazon MGM Studios romantic comedy, Relationship Goals.

Inspired by Michael Todd’s best-selling novel of the same name, Kelly Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, an extremely talented TV producer who thinks she is on the verge of breaking the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to run New York’s top morning show.

Her dream quickly becomes a nightmare when her charming, and extremely handsome ex, Jarrett Roy (Cliff “Method Man” Smith), who honestly is giving Davis MacLean vibes, minus the sinister attorney mindframe, swoops in hopes of landing the same position.

Relationship Goals
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Relationship Goals

Leah thinks Jarrett is the same guy she used to date and broke up with, but he claims that he is a changed man after reading the New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

Leah’s homegirls, played by Robin Thede and Annie Gonzalez, also pick up the book with the hopes it will change their dating lives for the better, while Leah remains laser-focused on getting the position, trying to avoid falling in love again.

Relationship Goals
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Relationship Goals

That’s easier said than done when her boss pairs her up with her ex, and they both discover that buried underneath the disdain they have for each other, there is still undeniable chemistry between them that Leah finds hard to resist, no matter how hard she tries.

Relationship Goals
Source: Amazon MGM Studios / Relationship Goals

Relationship Goals Is Produced by DeVon Franklin & EP’ed By Kelly Rowland

Relationship Goals is written by Laura Lekkos, Michael Elliot, and Cory Tynan and produced by DeVon Franklin (Flamin’ Hot).

Rowland joins Bart Lipton and Michael Todd as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for Relationship Goals, coming to Prime Video on February 4.

