This week's Fine AF Fridays is pure seduction energy — and this crew understood the assignment. From Ari Fletcher and Coi Leray serving body in cut-out looks that left nothing to the imagination, to 'Love Island's JaNa Craig giving lace, curves, and main-character confidence, the girls were outside and glowing. Evan Ross slid in with smooth, satin realness, while Jackie Aina proved (once again) that sometimes the outfit isn't the star — the body is. The clothes were just the accessories. Here are this week's 20 finest, and trust — every single one earned their spot. 1. Olandria, 27 One thing we will never have to do with Olandria around is starve, because she keeps us fed with look, after look, after look.

2. Joey Bada$$, 31 Whew! Joey Bada$$ is looking too good with this fur-tailored outfit. He's not letting the "coldest winter ever" stop him from being fly.

3. Justine Ndiba, 32 Another bombshell has entered the Fine AF list and it’s none other than Justine Joy who came through with these beautiful sunkissed photos.

4. Kendrick Lamar, 38 Kendrick Lamar attended the Grammys looking handsomely dapper. He was styled in a custom black suit made by Chanel.

5. Evan Ross, 37 Not every man can throw on satin and make it look good. Luckily, Evan Ross is one of those men. His poised appearance fit perfectly with this YSL outfit he had on.

6. Winnie Harlow, 31 One thing about Winnie Harlow, she loves a camera. Which is perfectly fine, because the camera loves her back. She looked gorgeous in this sultry, lace, blood-orange dress.

7. Dreka Gates, 39 It doesn’t take much for Dreka Gates to stop a scroll. Even in this beautifully decorated gown, her face (which seems to have no makeup on it) commands attention.

8. Kofi Siriboe, 31 Every once in a while, Kofi Siriboe will come out and play with the camera. Though he doesn’t seem to take photos often, he did take some this week and blessed us once again with his handsomeness.

9. Normani, 29 Normani’s definitely the perfect motivation to get us back in the gym. Do you see how amazing she looked while gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!?

10. Jackie Aina, 38 Source: Jackie Aina/IG: @jackieaina Oh Behave Ms. Aina! Jackie slipped into a sheer jumpsuit, one that revealed her chest and a lot of legs. To keep warm, she added on a sexy animal print fur coat with matching fur heels!

11. Michael Cooper Jr., 23 Michael Cooper Jr. is back with more looks for the Savage Fenty campaign. Using his baby face, they definitely have us sold on this collection.

12. Ari Fletcher, 30 Source: Ari Fletcher/IG: @therealkylesister Ari Fletcher is looking mmm mmm good in one of her latest Instagram posts, where she stripped down to a steamy bodysuit and blue fur coat.

13. Lakeyah, 24 Rapper Lakeyah definitely brought the body-ody-ody to make this Fashionova outfit come to life. Plus her hair and makeup was stunning too!

15. JaNa Craig, 29 Source: Jana Craig/IG@janacraig_ JaNa Craig didn’t shy away from flaunting her hips and curves at the Grammys this year. The dress she sported to the event was a triple threat: It had lace, cut outs, and it was sheer.

16. Pardison Fontaine, 36 Source: Pardison Fontaine/IG:@pardi Though he didn’t have his chiseled muscles out this time, Pardi is back and serving face on the ‘gram – which is honestly enough for us.

17. Acacia C. McBride, 28 Source: Acacia McBride/IG:@theacaciamcbride Model and Influencer Acacia McBride completely took our breath away with these beautiful close-up shots! And those gorgeous eyes are to die for.

18. Destin Conrad, 25 Destin Conrad looked like a creamy dream at the Grammys! He showed up wearing a cream-colored shimmery suit, which went perfectly with his dewy skin!