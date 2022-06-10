MadameNoire Featured Video

Speculation of a split between Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka Gates have swirled the internet since the rapper was spotted with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Jojo Zarur earlier this week.

Kevin dropped a song called “Super General” earlier today that seemingly confirmed his split from Dreka.

In the song, the Baton Rouge repping rapper alluded to his marriage with Dreka not being everything it appeared to be in the public eye. He also shaded a song he previously wrote about Dreka in 2020.

“Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin’/Made the Dreka song, lied to the world while tryna protect her image.”

The song’s drop follows photos that made waves on the internet of Zarur and Gates attending dinner together in New York City on June 7.

The reality star and rapper haven’t confirmed a relationship. Still, sources told Urban Islandz, “For now they’re just dating and having fun enjoying each other’s company. Both of them are free spirited and very happy in each other’s company.”

Additionally, Zarur has responded on social media to the speculation about her alleged relationship with Kevin.

After an online user on Instagram wrote, “He’s a married man. This ain’t a good look,” the L&HH star replied, “lol he’s actually single. Get your facts straight.”

Moreover, she cheekily added, “Play with me if you want to” with a smiling emoji underneath a video of Gates setting his fans straight about their relationship.

“I’ve been being real positive with you guys, you know what I’m saying. And like I said, I’m not speaking on my behalf,” Gates said in the clip. “I just want you to know one thing. I’m not any of these other pu–y a*s rappers that walk around with security, b–ch a*s n****s. If y’all play with anything I love, I’m letting you know now. I hope everybody hears me. I’m ready to do a life sentence. I love you all. Y’all have a beautiful day.”

