Source: We are back with another list for Fine AF Fridays! Some fashion powerhouses had their fall-winter '26 collections released this week, and we have a couple of celebs who used their good looks to model for different brands. A few other celebrities we found weren't in another country for work; instead, they were there for vacation and posted some hot pics to recap the moment. We've also got some folks who took promo shots for products or projects, and their pictures have us considering a purchase. Whether they're working the camera for their job or for fun, these 20 celebrities showed out this week! 1. Angela White, 37 Source: Cameron Perry/IG:@cameronperry In these new pictures she posted on her Instagram, Angela White looked just like the root word in her name – an Angel.

2. Skepta, 43 Skepta is continuing to flourish in the modeling world. The British rapper and producer was recently styled by Pharrell for Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2026 fashion show.

3. Tyson Beckford, 55 Skepta isn't the only one in his model bag. Tyson Beckford hit the runway for Ralph Lauren in Milan this week. His relationship with the fashion house began way back in 1993 and continues in 2026.

4. Lizzo, 37 Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Lizzo wasn’t shy about showcasing her curves at Paris Hilton’s documentary premiere. She popped out wearing a light pink body-hugging mini dress, which mixed beautifully with her freshly dyed hair.

5. Shirley Caesar, 87 Pastor Shirley Caesar looked like she turned back the hands of time during her recent appearance on Sherri. Not only was her face made up wonderfully with beautiful pink blush and lipstick, but she also wore a long, jet-black wig with a bang. Go ahead Pastor Caesar!

6. Keshia Chanté, 37 Former 106 & Park host and singer Keshia Chanté’s has us shook with how captivating she looks in her Mugler gown.

7. Golloria Beauty influencer Golloria knows how to just take your breath away with a few simple shots! Have you ever seen skin so rich and a face card so lethal!?

8. Martin Bobb-Semple, 28 We love some nice chiseled arms that come with a kind and handsome face. That’s exactly what Martin Bobb-Semple delivered in his latest Instagram shoot.

9. Ella Thomas Source: Source: Ella Thomas/IG: @ellathomas_ Love Island star Ella Thomas is a reminder that softness and baddie-ness can co-exist. She shared a few pictures of her soaking up the sun in a red bikini in Mexico.

10. Shannon Sharpe, 57 Oooo there is a new Shannon Sharpe in town and this one’s got a salt-and-pepper beard. Sharpe’s been trying out this new look lately, and it’s got us feeling like that one Kym Whitley meme from Friday.

11. Madison Pettis, 27 Who remembers this cutie Madison Pettis from The Game Plan and Corey In The House? Well she is all grown up now and absolutely stunning!

12. Mya, 46 Mya is getting ready to bless fans with a new single called “ASAP“. She made the announcement by dropping a beautiful cover for the song on her Instagram page.

13. Nique, 27 Source: Nique/IG: @niquee Just like her caption says, Nique is looking like “such a hottie” in her shell skirt and halter top outfit. She gave a whole lot of body in the ensemble, which she wore during her trip to Thailand, Phucket.

14. Taylor Rooks, 33 If you need any advice on how to stay looking fine but professional at work, Taylor Rooks could probably give a master class on that.

15. DJ Khaled, 50 DJ Khaled is another sharp dresser. Posing up against his black and coffee-colored car, he was looking real stylish in his patterned top and pants.

16. Deyjah Imani Harris, 24 All we want from T.I.’s daughter Deyjah is for her to get more modeling opportunities and show us her makeup routine! Isn’t she gorgeous in this Fashion Nova look?

17. Danielle Brooks, 36 Danielle Brooks has been keeping her foot on our necks with these spicy looks. She wore a fire hot-red gown alongside Lewis Pullman, as the two of them announced that they would be reading the Oscar nominations on Thursday.

18. Taylor Williams, 24 It might be cold where Love Island star Taylor Williams is, but he made sure he brought the heat for these photos.

19. Amara La Negra, 35 Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra pushed out promo this week for her Eternal Beauty fragrance, and we’re hoping it smells as divine as she looks in these photos.