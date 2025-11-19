Delta Drama! Porsha Williams Escorted Off Airplane After Alleged ‘Unhinged’ Passenger Attack — FBI Steps In!

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Porsha Williams was involved in an incident on her way home from BravoCon, and the Internet is abuzz about it, especially now that her attorney is alleging that the housewife was targeted by an “irate and unhinged” passenger.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly escorted off a Delta Airlines flight on Sunday, Nov. 16.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the reality star can be seen walking out of the gate behind the officer, happily greeting fans who recognized her. According to the outlet, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of Atlanta is now investigating the incident, which is said to have involved Porsha and another passenger.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of incident on a Delta flight on November 16th allegedly involving Porsha Williams and/or at least one other person,” a spokesperson for FBI Atlanta told TMZ. “We are looking to see whether any federal charges may or may not apply.”

A rep for Delta went on to confirm to the outlet that two passengers were involved, and that the flight continued and landed in Atlanta as scheduled.

In a statement, Porsha’s attorney told TMZ that the housewife will be absolved of any wrongdoing as she was the victim of a verbal assault “without provocation.”

The attorney added that the aggressor in the situation will likely be charged.