Braids, Bandanas, & Bombshells — Karen Huger Makes Raw Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Potomac’

Source: Karen Huger / Screentshot courtesy of YouTube @Bravo. Karen Huger has officially returned to The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she did so in an emotionally charged post-prison moment that included the Grand Dame donning a bandana, braids, and praying as she headed back home—and back to TV screens. The final minutes of the Jan. 25 episode marked her long-anticipated reappearance, closing out Season 10, Episode 16 with a powerful scene that showed her exiting Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center, where she served six months for her DUI conviction. Fans were also given a brief glimpse of the Grande Dame’s upcoming interview with Andy Cohen, in which she will further discuss the events that led to her arrest and jail time. RELATED CONTENT: The Grand Dame Is Back! ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Returns To The Spotlight After DUI Arrest & Jail Stint—And Fans Lose It!!! Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In the episode’s closing minutes on Sunday, viewers saw Karen, 62, released from prison on Sept. 2, 2025, after serving six months following a March 2024 car accident that resulted in charges including a DUI and a DWI. The footage captured Karen stepping out of the detention center wearing sunglasses, a scarf wrapped around her hair, a white blazer, a light blue button-up shirt, and blue jeans. She thanked her driver before entering a Black SUV, and once inside the vehicle, Karen appeared visibly emotional, removing her sunglasses, folding her hands together, and closing her eyes in a quiet moment of reflection as she headed home to reunite with her family.

Bravo shared a sneak peek of Karen Huger reuniting with her family and her upcoming sit-down with Andy Cohen. Source: Karen Huger reunites with her husband and daughter. / Screentshot courtesy of YouTube @Bravo. Directly after the episode aired, Bravo teased fans with a sneak peek of the finale episode. The brief clip captured Karen reuniting with her loved ones, including her husband, Ray Huger, and daughter, Rayvin Huger, before facing a series of difficult questions from Andy Cohen, the host, about her DUI. Judging by the clip, Andy presses Karen with some tough questions about her time in prison, asking “What was your cell like?” and if Karen felt as though she had an “issue with alcohol.” At one point, Cohen asks the 62-year-old flat out: “Do you consider yourself an alcoholic?” A recently released clip also shows Karen’s family reacting to her prison release, with the Grand Dame hugging her daughter, Rayvin Huger, her sister Bridget, and her husband, Ray. It also shows Karen revealing that her braids were courtesy of fellow inmates who took down their extensions to braid her hair for her release.