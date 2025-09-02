Source: Jai Lennard / Bravo

The Grand Dame is free! Real Housewives of Potomac lead Karen Huger was granted an early release from jail today, and #RHOP cameras were reportedly rolling.

ABC 7 was live on the scene today as Huger, 62, was released from Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center after being sentenced to two years, with one year suspended, for a DUI arrest.

RELATED CONTENT: Speeding, Swerving & Scandals: 10 Black Celebs With DUIs & Drama Behind the Wheel

Journalist Matthew Torres also reported that Bravo cameras were rolling as the Grand Dame was released, but not before the Housewife’s glam squad did her hair and makeup.

“Production crew for Bravo is also here capturing the moments of Karen Huger’s release,” tweeted Torres. “We were told she’s getting her hair and makeup done before she goes back home.” RELATED CONTENT: Speeding, Swerving & Scandals: 10 Black Celebs With DUIs & Drama Behind the Wheel

After exiting the detention center, Karen entered a black Escalade and waved to reporters before being chauffeured away.

Karen Huger’s Charges

As previously reported, the #RHOP star’s charges stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2024, in which the Grand Dame crashed her Maserati into a pole.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving and went to rehab.

Despite her legal team’s efforts to secure a six-month sentence, the court ultimately decided against leniency, citing the incident as her fourth DUI. With that, she was sentenced in February to two years behind bars, with one year suspended.

At the time of the car accident, the Real Housewives of Potomac star told TMZ she was driving “in an emotional state” after having dinner and a glass of champagne with a friend and discussing her late mother. She claims the conversation left her crying while trying to drive home, swerving to avoid another car coming directly at her. At the time, law enforcement told the outlet that Karen crossed a median and struck multiple street signs.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she said at the time. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me.”

Despite claiming that she only had very little to drink, police bodycam footage was released showing Karen swaying and slurring her words while denying having too much to drink. One officer can be seen telling Huger she was “hammered,” which she called “bulls***”” in the footage.

If the bodycam footage wasn’t damning enough, another clip of Huger showed her talking to officers once detained, mumbling about multiple different topics before telling police she’s “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine.”

Karen alleged that her antidepressant medicine mixed with alcohol caused the crash. And in January, she checked into a 28-day inpatient rehabilitation program in West Palm Beach, Fla., for help with alcohol abuse, over reliance on antidepressants, and trauma connected to a college sexual assault.

What do YOU think about Karen Huger getting out early? Are you glad The Grand Dame is back?

RELATED CONTENT: From Champagne To Chain Gang? RHOP’s Karen Huger Denied Work Release In DUI Sentence