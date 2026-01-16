Close
Zeta Phi Beta Turns 106 — Celebrating 13 Of The Finest

Fine! FINER! Finest! Celebrating 13 Women Who Represent The Zeta Phi Beta Legacy On Their 106th Founders Day

From policy to pop culture, the women of Zeta Phi Beta stay outside and impactful.

Published on January 16, 2026
Zeta Phi Beta Founders Day
Zeta Phi Beta Founders Day

Today the Finer women of  Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated celebrate their 106th Founders Day. Founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by five brilliant women who believed in the need for a new and different type of Greek-lettered organization. The Sorority boast over 125,000 initiated college-educated women. The Zeta women represent diverse careers ranging from businesswomen, elected officials, educators, doctors, nurses, military, and attorneys. They are mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts, and friends whose bonds are unbreakable.

Zeta Phi Beta was always intended to be more than an organization, it was intended to be exactly what it is, a movement. Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts were intentional about every detail from day one. No fluff. No foolishness. Just scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood… with standards and vision.Thats the Zeta way.

And to be clear: Zetas do not just lead quietly, they do not lead in darkness, they are loud and proud, and they shine while doing it. From policy to pop culture, the women of Zeta Phi Beta stay outside and impactful. Yes, that includes celebrity Zetas like Comedian Sheryl Underwood, who give intellect, humor, and unbothered brilliance on every platform she touches. Smart, outspoken, and service-minded? Very on brand. Definitely Dove behavior.

For 106 years, Zeta women have been the women building institutions, protecting communities, educating generations, and reminding everyone that the finer woman aesthetic is for an elite group of women. It is a lifestyle, not a look. Oh, and Finer women do not chase clout; they create legacy.

So today we celebrate the founders, the trailblazers, and the modern-day Zetas carrying the mission with grace and grit while offering a side-eye for mediocrity. And in the event, you are not clear on what Zeta women look like and how they represent, we have receipts below.

1. Ororo Munroe

Fashion is cute, but legacy is what slays, every time. Zetas wear purpose best.

2. Leela James

For Zeta women, Elegance is not an option. Excellence is the only Choice.

3.  Alexis Allen

FINER womanhood means grace with grit. Soft, smart, and serious about impact.

4.  Yolanda (YO-YO) Whitaker

Blue and white! Bold and brilliant! FINER by design.

5.  Syleena Johnson

Women who lead with service create stronger communities. Zetas understood that assignment.

6.  Tatyana Ali

Sisterhood built on love, loyalty, and high standards. Nothing less than the finest.

7.  Chrisette Michelle

Service is not a photo op, it is a lifestyle. The women of Zeta Phi Beta are always outside doing the work.

8.  Sheryl Underwood

Sisterhood that holds you down and lifts you up. That’s FINER behavior.

9. Mariah Dawne

Beauty and brilliance? Mandatory. Zeta women do not do one without the other.

10.               India Ashe

From classrooms to communities, Zeta women educate and elevate.

12. Tanieka Evans

Smart enough to lead, stylish enough to turn heads. Balance is our ministry.

12. Arianna (Miss Black Kentucky USA)

Scholarship sharper than glass. Zeta women are forever educated and legendary.

13. Angie Stone

A legacy 106 years strong and still setting the standard. Of all things Finer

So yeah, Happy Founders’ Day to the Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. You are definitely FINE AF, sis!

Black Greek Life D9 sisterhood Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
