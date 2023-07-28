MadameNoire Featured Video

The female titans of hip-hop are joining forces for a brand new Netflix documentary that takes a look back at the history of hip-hop’s powerful legacy and the woman who helped contribute to the genre’s global impact.

According to Netflix, the four-part limited documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, “recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip-hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day.”

A heavy-hitting list of iconic femcees will appear in the exciting project including Grammy Award-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah, Latto, Chika and Da Brat.

It will also feature some of the unsung female heroes of hip-hop like West Coast rhymer, Yo-Yo.

In the ‘90s, the Los Angeles-bred pioneer climbed the rough rap ranks of the West Coast underground battle scene. She got her big break when she debuted her first single “It’s a Man’s World” alongside Ice Cube.

Yo-Yo, real name Yolanda Whitaker, was one of the first rappers on the West Coast to preach about feminism through hip-hop. She gained respect from her male rap counterparts with her bold lyrics steeped in female empowerment, pride and unity.

In 1991, the rhymer dropped her debut album Make Way for the Motherlode, which spawned her hit singles “You Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo” and “What Can I Do?” A year later, she launched her short-lived collective, the Intelligent Black Women’s Coalition.

Today, Yo-Yo is still active in the music scene, but you’ll also see the hip-hop star dabbling in another passion close to her heart. In June, the rap goddess launched her cooking show Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo on Aspire TV, where she whips up some of her favorite dishes for fans.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the jam-packed docuseries will also feature exclusive interviews with record label execs, journalists and stylists, as they reflect on hip-hop’s social, political and racial influence.

At the beginning of the trailer, Latifah sets the tone for the epic four-part series. “We have come through a lot. We have stood back up, and we’ll always keep standing back up,” Latifah says. “We will always be stronger together than we are apart.”

Ladies First, which will premiere on Netflix Aug. 9, is produced by Culture House and executive produced by talent manager Troy Carter, the iconic MC Lyte, film producer Raeshem Nijhon and more.

Watch the full trailer for Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop above. Will you be tuning in?

