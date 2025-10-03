Love On A Four-Year Deal? Comedian Ignites Debate Suggesting Marriages Should Expire Like NBA Contracts

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

Comedian Biniam Bizuneh sparked an interesting debate on the topic of marriage and divorce via Instagram.

Resharing a clip from his 2024 interview on the Firsties Podcast, Bizuneh pondered if it would beneficial for married couples to sign a contract—similar to one offered to NBA players—upon jumping the broom.

“Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce or something like that,” the writer joked to host Mila before explaining his theory. “It sounds like a joke, but it actually is real. I think we should do marriage like NBA contracts.”

Describing the structure of the agreement, Bizuneh said that married couples would lock into a four-year agreement upon signing, structured with specific clauses and an option to renew at the end of the term. When the contract ends, if you choose not to renew, it simply concludes, no complications or stressful and expensive legal battles.

“If we don’t want to renew, be a free agent. You go off to the Mavs,” Bizuneh quipped.

He added that if the couple is happy with their marriage, they can agree to renew and resign at the end of the agreed upon term and “have another little party” to celebrate.

“That strengthens us, and because you know your term is coming up, there is a little bit more work you put in,” the writer and funny man argued. “But if it’s just like, well, it’s forever, stop trying.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the topic.

Some commenters on Bizuneh’s post supported the idea.

“DAMN THIS IS A GOOD IDEA TBH,” penned one Instagram user.

Another fan offered a few suggestions about the structure of the contract.

“I’ll do you one better… The marriage isn’t official until a year after y’all sign the papers. If you wanna stay married, fine. But you can annul the agreement with no penalty,” the social media user commented.

But a few pro-marriage advocates criticized the comedian for undermining the sanctity of marriage.

“If you can’t go into a marriage all in with divorce not even being a thought in your mind, then you should never get married. Marriage is a sacred covenantal relationship, not a contract you can opt out of,” one naysayer wrote.

Another added, “People forget marriage is a religious thing where souls unite like bro it’s not meant to be perceived as a contract.”