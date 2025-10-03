Biniam Bizuneh Says Couples Should Sign NBA-Style Contract
Love On A Four-Year Deal? Comedian Ignites Debate Suggesting Marriages Should Expire Like NBA Contracts
Comedian Biniam Bizuneh sparked an interesting debate on the topic of marriage and divorce via Instagram.
Resharing a clip from his 2024 interview on the Firsties Podcast, Bizuneh pondered if it would beneficial for married couples to sign a contract—similar to one offered to NBA players—upon jumping the broom.
“Fifty percent of marriages end in divorce or something like that,” the writer joked to host Mila before explaining his theory. “It sounds like a joke, but it actually is real. I think we should do marriage like NBA contracts.”
Describing the structure of the agreement, Bizuneh said that married couples would lock into a four-year agreement upon signing, structured with specific clauses and an option to renew at the end of the term. When the contract ends, if you choose not to renew, it simply concludes, no complications or stressful and expensive legal battles.
“If we don’t want to renew, be a free agent. You go off to the Mavs,” Bizuneh quipped.
He added that if the couple is happy with their marriage, they can agree to renew and resign at the end of the agreed upon term and “have another little party” to celebrate.
“That strengthens us, and because you know your term is coming up, there is a little bit more work you put in,” the writer and funny man argued. “But if it’s just like, well, it’s forever, stop trying.”
Social media users shared their thoughts on the topic.
Some commenters on Bizuneh’s post supported the idea.
“DAMN THIS IS A GOOD IDEA TBH,” penned one Instagram user.
Another fan offered a few suggestions about the structure of the contract.
“I’ll do you one better… The marriage isn’t official until a year after y’all sign the papers. If you wanna stay married, fine. But you can annul the agreement with no penalty,” the social media user commented.
But a few pro-marriage advocates criticized the comedian for undermining the sanctity of marriage.
“If you can’t go into a marriage all in with divorce not even being a thought in your mind, then you should never get married. Marriage is a sacred covenantal relationship, not a contract you can opt out of,” one naysayer wrote.
Another added, “People forget marriage is a religious thing where souls unite like bro it’s not meant to be perceived as a contract.”
Divorce has been on the decline in the U.S.
A divorce contract—more formally known as a postnuptial agreement—is the closest thing married couples can get to a NBA-like contract upon getting hitched. According to Investopedia, it’s a valuable tool for married couples as it provides clarity and certainty by outlining how assets, debts, and responsibilities will be handled in the event of a divorce. This proactive approach can reduce potential conflict, as it helps avoid emotionally charged legal battles by setting expectations in advance.
A divorce contract can also offer financial protection, safeguarding individual property, inheritance, or business interests acquired before or during the marriage. The process of creating such an agreement often encourages open communication and honest conversations about finances and long-term goals, which can ultimately strengthen the relationship.
While Bizuneh suggests that marriages have a 50% chance of ending in divorce, the reality is far more nuanced. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau (2021), among adults aged 20 and over who have ever been married, 34% of women and 33% of men reported having been divorced. Divorce rates were highest—around 43%—among adults aged 55 to 64.
Meanwhile, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the national divorce rate continues to decline. In 2022, there were 673,989 divorces, a rate of 2.4 per 1,000 population, slightly down from 2021, and continuing a downward trend that reached a recent low of 2.3 in 2020. It’s important to note that these figures exclude several states, including California and Indiana.
For women specifically, the divorce rate dropped significantly from just over 10.0 in 2008 to about 7.0 in 2022. In contrast, the national marriage rate has remained relatively stable, hovering between 16.0 and 18.0 during the same period, aside from a brief dip in 2021.
Between 2012 and 2022, divorce rates among women aged 15 and older also declined. Regionally, states like Arkansas and Wyoming had among the highest divorce rates for women, at 11.9 and 11.0, respectively. These statistics suggest that while divorce is still common, the widely cited “50%” figure oversimplifies the current, more complex reality.
Watch Bizuneh’s full interview below. What do you think? Should married couples sign an NBA-styled contract?
