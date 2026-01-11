Close
TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Divorcing After 11 Years Married

#Relationshipgoals No More — TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage For This Shocking Reason

Kristy Scott filed for divorce from her junior high sweetheart and the father of her two sons, Desmond, right before the new year.

Published on January 11, 2026
Celebrity Sightings: Day 3 - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

TikTok will surely be pouring one out following news that Kristy and Desmond Scott—aka “The Scotts” in their massively popular social media videos—are divorcing after 11 years of marriage.

According to US Weekly, Kristy filed paperwork in Harris County, TX, just before the new year, officially calling it quits with her hubby, who she claims stepped out on the marriage. Her filings allege that Desmond’s cheating has made any chance of reconciliation obsolete and that the two “will soon stop living together as husband and wife.”

RELATED CONTENT: What Is the ‘Sticky Eyes’ Dating Hack? Singles Swear It Might Just Score You A Date

The pair were definitely #relationshipgoals for many as they met as junior high sweethearts at the age of 14, stayed together through life’s many milestones, married in 2014, had two sons, and built a sizable brand from sharing their lives together. They’ve amassed over 30 million followers and a host of brand partnerships everywhere from Gucci to Pepsi. They also caught the eye of celebrities with singers like Alicia Keys and Ciara coming to their home to shoot content for their channel. Desmond’s role as the resident hot husband and family chef made the girlies drool, while Kristy’s outrageous goofball antics, coupled with her being a baddie, kept the views coming in.

Kristy and Desmond also created the production company, Meant To Be Films, which focuses on creating wedding videos in a storytelling format, according to PEOPLE. In 2024, the Scotts celebrated ten years of marital bliss with a floral-themed event. After marrying at the ages of 19 and 30, respectively, Kristy and Desmond pulled out all the stops to mark their decade together, including a menu curated by the latter.

Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

“We have been best friends since teenagers and that’s never changed. We focus on genuinely having fun, constantly laughing, keeping things light and spontaneous and finding humor in everyday life,” the couple shared at the time. “10 years flew by, we’ve literally grown up together and navigated life together.”

Sad to see their love story end!. Neither of them addressed the news; however, we’re sure they’re gearing up the content to answer the questions of their adoring supporters.

RELATED CONTENT: Gen Z Women Are Taking Love Applications On TikTok—And It’s Working

