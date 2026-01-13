58 & Fine: LL Cool J’s Most Iconic Video Looks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jan. 14, 1968, a star was born. LL Cool J entered the world with no idea he’d go on to redefine hip-hop, not just with bars, but with undeniable style. By 16, he had already released his first single, “I Need a Beat” in 1985, kicking off a career that would change music, fashion, and culture forever.

With the release of his debut album Radio, featuring the breakout hit “Rock The Bells” that year, the Long Island native helped turn Def Jam into a powerhouse label. His confidence, commanding presence, and fearless fashion choices made LL Cool J the blueprint for cool across the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.

Rocking bold gold chains, oversized Kangol hats, iced-out two-finger rings, and Adidas and Fila tracksuits, LL Cool J’s look was as influential as his lyrics. In a 2020 interview with WWD, the rapper—born James Todd Smith III—made it clear that his fashion wasn’t just about trends, but about culture.

“When I recorded Rock the Bells in 1986, my heroes were people who embraced and lived the four elements of hip-hop,” he explained, which are djing, breaking, graffiti, and mcing. “It’s true and real, and we really lived it.”

Source: John R. Nordell / Getty

From album covers to award shows, LL’s larger-than-life style followed him throughout his career, especially after his fourth album, Mama Said Knock You Out, dropped in 1990, earning him his first GRAMMY in 1991 for Best Rap Performance. The album depicted the rapper wearing a large double-plated gold chain and a ginormous gold ring.

As the years have flown by, LL Cool J’s impeccable sense of style has never skipped a beat. He continues to weave elements from his glory years into his looks today, whether he’s walking an awards-show carpet, commanding the stage, or acting on set.

A recent case in point came in December 2025, when the rapper was spotted performing at Philadelphia’s First New Year’s Eve Concert and Fireworks Show, to kick off the nationwide holiday. LL took the stage in a bold cheetah-print jacket, paired with a leather newsboy cap and effortlessly cool sunglasses, proving once again that his fashion instincts remain timeless.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

As we celebrate LL Cool J’s 58th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his most iconic video looks and style moments.

1. The Gold Chains Era – “I’m Bad.”

LL Cool J turned heavy gold chains into a hip-hop power symbol, pairing raw street energy with an undeniable star presence. His early Def Jam visuals helped define what rap luxury looked like before it went mainstream. This iconic look is on full display in the music video for “I’m Bad,” in 1987, where LL rocks layered gold chains alongside his legendary Kangol Bermuda bucket hat, an outfit that became synonymous with his dominance and confidence.