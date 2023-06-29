MadameNoire Featured Video

LL Cool J’s daughter, Italia Anita Maria Smith-Cardinez, 32, and her husband, Lamar Cardinez, 32, are expecting their third baby!

Italia modestly unmasked her pregnancy in a Mother’s Day post, posting an image of her decked in pink with a heart-shaped necklace. The 32-year-old’s hands formed a heart on her pregnant belly.

A second photo displayed Italia with her sisters — Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith and Nine Simone Smith — and her mother, Simone Smith.

The post’s caption read, “Sending love and [kissing winky face emoji] to all the mamas!”

Folks flooded her comment section with “Happy Mother’s Day” wishes and “Congratulations” on her parturiency.

A subsequent post included an expedition to Turks and Caicos that Italia embarked on with her mom, sisters and friends.

The Instagram pictures exhibited a glowing Italia enjoying the beach with her belly full on display. In one photo, Simone hunched over to kiss the bun in the oven.

The post comprised a wide overhead shot of Italia basking under the Turks and Caicos sun on a pool float.

“This trip was everything and more,” the soon-to-be mom of three wrote.

Italia and Lamar already parent two children, a son and a daughter. Lamar and Italia welcomed their son and firstborn, King Cardinez, into the world on March 14, 2018. Their daughter Faith Cardinez entered the world on Sept. 23, 2020.

Before having children, the two 32-year-olds met in 2013 during a trip to Nairobi and immediately fell in love. They married in the summer of 2017.

Regardless of his busy schedule, rapper LL Cool J sets out time to spend with his children, wife and grandchildren.

The 32-year-old mom dedicated an Instagram post to LL Cool J for Father’s Day, embracing him in a snapshot while he touched her pregnant belly. The second slide consisted of a video of LL Cool J helping King consume an oyster for the first time.

“The Best to ever do it. Love you, daddy/grand-dad,” she wrote in the caption.

The impending baby’s gender is unknown (though Italia has been wearing much pink). We wish Italia and Lamar a happy and healthy pregnancy and birth. We can’t wait to meet the new baby Cardinez!

Congratulations to the couple!