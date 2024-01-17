MadameNoire Featured Video

Fashionista Jayda Cheaves took her Atlanta heat to London in early January.

The 26-year-old Waydamin founder posted snapshots of her bubblegum pink ensemble on Instagram Jan. 15. The photos showed the “It” girl modeling a hooded, long-sleeved top with matching leggings. The vintage, pink Chanel fur vest over her top added a luxe dose of uniqueness to her look.

The mother of one carried a two-toned pink and red Hermes mini Kelly and wore Valentino patent platform pumps to round out her pink slay. Jayda posed for the photos using one of London Town’s iconic red telephone booths as a prop. She captioned her post with a lyric from JT’s viral 2023 freestyle, “No Bars.”

The day Jayda donned her pink ‘fit, she told the U.K.’s Kiss Fresh radio station that she loved being in Nigeria for Detty December. The nickname for the end-of-the-year celebration refers to the popular, enjoyment-filled time spent by locals and visitors alike, often in Lagos, Nigeria, or Accra, Ghana.

“It just was like such a vibe,” Jayda said of her experience. “I really had so much fun. Their music, the beats, it’s just — you want to stand up and dance and party.”

Jadya was in London for a Jan. 13 event presented by GVO (Good Vibes Only) Entertainment.

Clips from the evening showed the Central London-based nightclub where the event went down filled with strippers, partygoers, and someone dressed in a mascot bear costume.

Attendees pulled out their phones and put the spotlight on Jayda during the night out. The 26-year-old smiled for the camera, showed off her grills and even twerked some.

After launching her clothing brand Waydamin in 2021, Jayda’s revenue and authority as an entrepreneur have grown exponentially.

The 26-year-old and her brand have been covered by Office Magazine, Forbes, Refinery29, Black Enterprise and more. In a 2023 feature story, Office Magazine reported that Jayda’s clothing brand “has grossed millions of dollars in sales and continues to quickly sell out with each drop.”

“I would say what makes us different is the experience we sell each time we do a drop,” the Waydamin founder explained. “Even if you don’t shop with me, a lot of people just like to see the new website or the campaign. I make sure every collection is different from anything I’ve previously dropped. I always like to give an experience, even if that’s just a 3D website or we go out of town to shoot the campaign. I always sell an experience with each collection.”

“I feel like that sets me aside because a lot of people just say, ‘We have a new website, check it out.’ I want you to be happy. I want to make you want to buy this collection just off of the visuals or the campaign that we give you guys,” she added.

