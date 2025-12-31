Close
Relationships

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Breakup

‘One Battle’ Too Many? Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Breakup After Less Than A Year

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre's whirlwind romance comes to an end after less than a year together, leaving fans wondering what led to their sudden split.

Published on December 31, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty

After months of buzz, whispers, and watchful fans of their Pride Rock romance, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre have reportedly parted ways.

PageSix reports that the couple has quietly split after less than a year of dating. While unconfirmed rumors about a breakup began circulating on social media earlier this summer, sources told the outlet on Tuesday that the two have gone their separate ways.

RELATED CONTENT: Okay, Y’all Fine, Fine! 7 Times Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Turned Up The Heat On And Off The Red Carpet

ABFF Honors x Aaron Pierre x Teyana
Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Teyana And Aaron Made It Official In March

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s relationship unfolded in early 2025.

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The two first sparked dating rumors in January after being spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles, followed by an appearance at ABFF Honors, where Taylor accompanied Pierre as he was recognized with a career honor.

In March, Taylor made the relationship Instagram official with a black-and-white Oscars night post featuring the couple, captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” set to SZA’s “Take You Down,” a moment many fans interpreted as confirmation of what had already been widely suspected.

Teyana Taylor & Her ‘Mufasa’ Aaron Pierre Just Hard Launched Their Relationship
Source: Teyana Taylor/ Instagram

Before their alleged split, Teyana Taylor was openly affectionate but careful about labels when it came to her relationship with Aaron. In November, she told The Hollywood Reporter that while the two had gone public in March, she wasn’t quite calling Pierre her “boyfriend” yet, instead dubbing him as her “apple pie.”

Just weeks earlier, Pierre had spoken warmly about Taylor in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he “loved” her while describing their red carpet appearance at the One Battle After Another premiere.

A reason for the couple’s split has not been confirmed.

What do YOU think about Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre reportedly calling it quits?

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Source: Dave Benett/VF25 / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: Aaron Pierre Is In His Leading Man Era — Opening Up About His ‘Sonshine’ And Falling Hard for Teyana Taylor

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre black love breakup teyana taylor
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Black Excellence Brunch

Breakup Beefing: Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith Trade Shady 'Single' Subs On Social Media After Going Public With Split

Bossip

Arrests, Friendship Fallouts & A 'Love Is Blind' Blowup: The Wildest Reality TV Moments Of 2025

Bossip
Most Stylish Women Of The Year

HelloBeautiful's Most Stylish Women Of 2025

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Pierre Laborde Handbags

Pierre Laborde's Viral Bags Are Redefining The Luxury Handbag Industry

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close