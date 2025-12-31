‘One Battle’ Too Many? Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Reportedly Breakup After Less Than A Year

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors Teyana And Aaron Made It Official In March Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s relationship unfolded in early 2025. Source: Samir Hussein / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The two first sparked dating rumors in January after being spotted together at the Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles, followed by an appearance at ABFF Honors, where Taylor accompanied Pierre as he was recognized with a career honor. In March, Taylor made the relationship Instagram official with a black-and-white Oscars night post featuring the couple, captioned, “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” set to SZA’s “Take You Down,” a moment many fans interpreted as confirmation of what had already been widely suspected. Source: Teyana Taylor/ Instagram