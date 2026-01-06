The System She Warned Us About Killed Her Too — Black Midwife & Maternal Health Advocate Dr. Janell Green Smith Dies From Childbirth Complications

Source: Dr. Janell Green Smith / Courtesy of Instagram @dr.midwife_nelli. Photographer by @_jashlynnphotography.





Pregnancy is as beautiful a thing as it is a harrowing thing, especially if you’re a Black woman. Giving birth to a child is significantly safer than it was hundreds of years ago, but be clear, it can still be very dangerous for the mother, as there are a myriad of complications that can occur at any time before, during, and after a child is brought into the world, especially if you’re a Black woman. Sometimes, those complications are a result of dismissive, negligent, or racist medical staff, especially if you’re a Black woman.

Dr. Smith was a staunch proponent of Black maternal health and made it her life’s work to help our women be more educated and prepared for the journey of motherhood. On her final Instagram post from July that celebrates her one-year anniversary with her husband, there are hundreds of comments from grieving people whom Dr. Smith helped.

According to theGrio, a devout Black midwife from South Carolina named Dr. Janell Green Smith has died as a result of childbirth complications.

I have no words for the loss of this woman. She delivered my baby and stayed with me for 40 hours and was my angel during the darkest hours. My favorite midwife And the most beautiful person inside and out.

Dr. Smith also lent her passion and expertise to a nonprofit organization, Hive Impact Fund, that also promotes and provides resources toward maternal healthcare.