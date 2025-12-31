‘Lowdown & Trifling’ Cardi B Gets Dragged As Stefon Diggs Accused Of Strangulation & Assault: 25 Must-See X Reactions

Source: Elsa / Getty

NFL receiver Stefon Diggs was having a pretty good year until he was accused of strangulation and assault in an incident that took place on Dec. 2.

After moving on from his contentious tenure with the Buffalo Bills, he went to the Houston Texans, where he tore his ACL in 2024. Then he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots. The Patriots are perched firmly on top of the AFC East in a three-way tie with the Seahawks and Broncos with the league’s best record. He’s been the spark of their offense as one of surging quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite targets, putting him on the verge of becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver for the team since 2019.

Diggs’ personal life was on the upswing as well, as he’s in a high-profile relationship with rapper Cardi B. The two welcomed a son (whose name has not yet been revealed) in November. (Rumors have it that Diggs may have also had a child or children with other partners this year, but nothing has yet been publicly confirmed, unless you count Cardi addressing fans about his alleged baby mommas, saying “Oh well, we’ll work it out.”)

However, life comes at you fast, as Diggs learned on Tuesday, when reports surfaced that the 32-year-old was facing a criminal case. Though details are scarce, Diggs is accused of strangulation and assault in Massachusetts, the day after the Patriots beat the Giants handily, 33-15, on Monday Night Football.