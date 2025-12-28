From Bump To Bundle: 7 Black Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025

Source: The year 2025 saw a heartfelt wave of new beginnings in celebrity families, with many Black public figures embracing parenthood and sharing moments of profound joy and bliss with their new bundles of joy. Let’s look at some of the notable arrivals and what these stars have shared about their journeys into motherhood. RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Airs Out Offset, Disses Rivals And Reinvents Herself On ‘Am I the Drama?’—7 Lessons

1. Cardi B & Stefon Diggs: Welcoming Their Baby Boy (Nov. 4, 2025) Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B capped off 2025 with the announcement that she and NFL star Stefon Diggs had welcomed their first child together — a baby boy — on Nov. 4. Cardi, already a mother to three children (Kulture, Wave, and Blossom), shared her joy on Instagram with photos that captured her and Diggs cradling and staring in awe at their newborn son, whose name has yet to be announced. “11/4,” the rapper captioned the photo carousel she posted Nov. 19. Cardi spoke about the joy of expanding her family back in September during an interview with Gayle King. The rapper gushed about her romance with Diggs and said their support for one another has been crucial throughout their relationship. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B said during the Sept. 17 interview. “I’m happy … I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.” The rapper continued: “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him, think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going…and that’s just what we are.”

2. Jasmine Tookes & Juan David Borrero: Son Mateo (Oct. 28, 2025) On Oct. 28, model and entrepreneur Jasmine Tookes, with husband Juan David Borrero, welcomed their son Mateo Ira Borrero. Tookes, who walked down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway weeks prior, donning her big baby bump, shared black-and-white family photos on Instagram, captioning the moment with “The greatest blessing,” a simple yet profound reflection on motherhood and family life. The carousel captured her cradling Mateo and her daughter, Mia, born in 2023, playing around as they smiled and spent precious family time together. Celebs in the fashion world poured into the model’s comments section, sending love and congratulations. “Blessings…happy to continue to see you in Bliss,” wrote legendary model Bethann Hardison. Runway icon Naomi Campbell penned, “Congratulations on your new bundle of joy.” While makeup and beauty legend Pat McGrath commented, “CONGRATULATIONS. Sending LOVE.”

3. Cori Broadus: A Fragile but Beautiful Arrival For Her Baby Daughter (Feb. 28, 2025) Cori Broadus, daughter of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, welcomed her baby girl on Feb. 28 with her fiancé Wayne Deuce. The baby’s arrival came three months early due to a severe pregnancy complication known as HELLP syndrome. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the serious pregnancy complication happens when hemolysis is triggered (red blood cells break down), liver enzymes become elevated, and low platelets occur, often linked to severe preeclampsia but sometimes occurring without it. It could be fatal if left untreated. Broadus delivered via emergency C-section at just 25 weeks, sharing a deeply emotional Instagram announcement that thanked both medical teams and God for their support. Although the early birth was unexpected, she celebrated her daughter’s safe arrival, openly discussing the anxiety, gratitude, and faith intertwined in her birth experience. “The princess arrived at 6 months,” she captioned a photo of her daughter’s foot. “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what, God always shows me that He got me! Baby girl came at 25 weeks today, and she’s the best!! Thank You God for getting me this far.” The new mom thanked her care team for treating her HELLP syndrome and urged pregnant moms to always listen to their bodies if they feel something is off. “[The] doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would’ve waited a few more days, it would’ve been really bad,” she said in an Instagram story. “Ladies, please listen to your bodies and don’t believe everything you see on TikTok ( talking to myself lowkey).”



Cori recently took to Instagram in September with her daughter to support mothers for National NICU Day, which raises awareness about prematurity and supports the challenges that NICU families face.

4. Skai Jackson: Son Kasai (Jan. 26, 2025) Former Disney star Skai Jackson rang in 2025 by welcoming her first child, a son named Kasai, which she announced on Jan. 26. The actress shared a photo of herself holding her son’s tiny hands, with a caption that simply read: “Kasai.” Jackson announced her pregnancy in late 2024 and carried that excitement into the new year, greeting motherhood with joy and authentic gratitude. “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life, embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson told People during an interview last year. Jackson gave fans a look at Kasai in July, sharing a 6-month update. The adorable little one could be seen smiling in overalls as he sat happily on the couch.

5. Jasmin Brown & Cam Newton: Baby Arrival (Oct. 2025) Comedian and actress Jasmin Brown and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton expanded their family in 2025 with the birth of their second child together. Newton, already a father of a large blended family of eight, confirmed the birth of his 9th child during an interview with Tamron Hall in October. “So we’re expecting your ninth baby?” Hall asked the star during their Oct. 16 interview, to which he replied, “Oh, he’s already here.” This month, Brown, who announced her pregnancy in May, gave fans a sneak peek of her and Cam’s precious bundle of joy. Holding the cutie with his face out of sight of the camera, the comedian could be seen talking to the little one in different voices as she used hilarious filters to accompany each character. In the caption of her Dec. 4 post, she wrote, “Lol…My son likes it when I talk to him doing different voices. Follow me on Snapchat.”

6. Cheyenne Floyd Davis & Zach Davis: Baby Boy (Dec. 10, 2025) Reality TV personality Cheyenne Floyd Davis and husband Zach Davis welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Dec. 10. Their journey was marked by fertility struggles shared openly on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, revealing how they learned of the pregnancy just days before scheduled fertility treatments. In May, Cheyenne expressed immense gratitude, calling her third pregnancy “proof that even in the waiting, even in the heartbreak, miracles are still being written.” In addition to their new baby boy, Cheyenne and Zach share children Ace, 4, and Ryder, 8.