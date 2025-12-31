Celebrity Deaths 2025 — Ananda Lewis, D’Angelo, Angie Stone, Malcolm-Jamal Warner And More Stars We Lost This Year

1 of 16 ❯ ❮

In 2025, Black communities around the world experienced a profound sense of loss as we mourned figures whose influence stretched across music, film, activism, sports, and cultural leadership. These were pioneers and path-makers, people whose work didn't just entertain or inspire, but helped define eras and move culture forward. Their brilliance extended far beyond titles or industries. They were artists, storytellers, and truth-seekers who helped us see ourselves more clearly through iconic performances, powerful music, and unforgettable public moments. By living boldly and authentically, they showed us what it looks like to move through the world with purpose, courage, and conviction. While their absence is deeply felt, their legacies remain alive in the art they left behind, the doors they opened, and the countless lives they influenced along the way. What follows is a tribute to the Black celebrities and cultural figures we lost in 2025, along with the words, memories, and tributes that honored their remarkable lives and incredible impact. Mickey Lee (1990—2025) Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Mickey Lee, a former Big Brother contestant whose warmth and authenticity made her a fan favorite, passed away early Christmas evening after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. She was 35. Her death came just days after supporters learned she had been hospitalized in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched on Dec. 22 to assist with her recovery. "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," her family shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Viola Ford Fletcher (1914–2025) Source: Anadolu / Getty Viola “Mother” Ford Fletcher, one of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, died in Tulsa at the age of 111 on Nov. 24. Her passing marked a profound loss in the continued fight for justice, remembrance, and accountability. For decades, Fletcher tirelessly advocated for restitution and acknowledgment of the racist massacre that devastated Tulsa’s Greenwood District, often referred to as “Black Wall Street,” on May 31, 1921. At just 7 years old, she witnessed white mobs burn homes, loot businesses, and kill as many as 300 Black residents. “I could never forget the charred remains of our once-thriving community, the smoke billowing in the air, and the terror-stricken faces of my neighbors,” Fletcher wrote in her 2023 memoir Don’t Let Them Bury My Story, according to PEOPLE. As previously reported, her grandson, Ike Howard, told CNN that she passed away surrounded by family. “She had a beautiful smile on her face,” Howard said. “She loved life, she loved people.” Rather than allowing trauma to define her, Fletcher became a living witness, speaking publicly, filing lawsuits, and insisting the truth be preserved. “This whole process has been helpful,” her grandson told AP.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. (1954—2025) Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty Isiah Whitlock Jr., the veteran actor celebrated for his unforgettable portrayal of corrupt state senator Clay Davis on HBO’s The Wire, died on Dec. 30 in New York, Variety confirmed. He was 71. The news was shared by his manager, Brian Liebman, who paid tribute in a heartfelt Instagram post: “It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him, you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person. May his memory forever be a blessing. Our hearts are so broken. He will be very, very missed.” Born in Indiana, Whitlock built a long and respected career as a prolific character actor, earning a reputation for bringing depth, humor, and authenticity to every role. He was a frequent collaborator of director Spike Lee, appearing in several of the filmmaker’s projects, including BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, She Hate Me, Red Hook Summer, and Chi-Raq. Whitlock also left a lasting imprint on pop culture through his signature delivery of the now-iconic catchphrase “sheeeeee-it,” a drawn-out expression that became synonymous with his performances on The Wire, where it became one of the show’s most quoted moments. Whitlock once shared that fans would stop him on the street multiple times a day to ask him to repeat it. His career, marked by versatility and an unmistakable presence, left an incredible mark on television, film, and audiences who will long remember his work.

Sharon Chuter (1987—2025) Source: Sean Zanni / Getty In August, the beauty industry mourned the loss of Sharon Chuter, the visionary founder of Uoma Beauty and Pull Up for Change, who died at just 38 years old. A native of Nigeria, Chuter built an extraordinary career navigating some of the beauty world’s most powerful boardrooms, including roles at L’Oréal and LVMH, before launching her own brand. In 2019, she introduced Uoma Beauty with a groundbreaking foundation range featuring 51 shades, raising the bar for inclusivity and forcing the industry to confront its long-standing gaps. Sharon was unapologetic in her advocacy, consistently emphasizing that makeup is about identity, self-expression, and representation, not just color. Her impact extended far beyond product shelves. In 2020, she founded Pull Up for Change and ignited the viral #PullUpOrShutUp campaign, publicly challenging companies to disclose how many Black employees held leadership positions. The initiative compelled major brands such as MAC, Glossier, and e.l.f. to release their data, ushering in a new era of transparency and accountability within corporate beauty. Chuter later launched Make It BLACK, a campaign that pushed for redefining the word “Black” in dictionaries and partnered with top beauty brands to repackage bestselling products in black packaging, with proceeds benefiting Black-owned businesses. Through every initiative, Sharon Chuter used her platform to demand equity, representation, and systemic change.

Esaw Snipes-Garner (1967—2025) Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Activist Esaw Snipes-Garner, the widow of Eric Garner, also died this year at the age of 58. Snipes-Garner passed away due to undisclosed health complications. Her death was announced on June 16, during a gathering at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN). Dominique Sharpton, NAN’s national director of membership and producer of special events, issued a statement honoring Snipes-Garner’s life, resilience, and years of activism, while acknowledging the profound grief she endured. “Tragedy can beget tragedy in life, and she weathered more than any single person ever should have to—especially the loss of a child,” Sharpton said. “Yet Esaw found the resolve to keep going, keep fighting, and protect her family. She showed the nation the emotional impact unjust police killings of Black and Brown Americans can have on those left to pick up the pieces.” In the years following her husband’s death, Esaw Snipes-Garner worked closely with Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, becoming a visible and unwavering advocate for justice and police accountability. On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner was allegedly selling loose cigarettes in Staten Island when he was confronted by former New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo. Video of the encounter showed Pantaleo placing Garner in a prohibited chokehold and maintaining it as Garner repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” Garner died as a result of the confrontation, a moment that would ignite nationwide protests and become a rallying cry for the modern civil rights movement.

Ananda Lewis (1976–2025) Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty Ananda Lewis, the beloved MTV VJ and former host of Teen Summit, MTV Live, and TRL, died on June 11 at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer. She passed away at home under hospice care, surrounded by family. Lewis had been open about her health journey, revealing she was diagnosed with HER2-negative Stage 3 breast cancer after discovering a lump during a self-exam in 2018. In a January interview with Essence, she explained her decision to pursue alternative treatments instead of conventional methods. “It’s not that I don’t trust the medical community. I do, with certain things, but I see a flaw in how they think about treating cancer,” she said. “So I knew that I would address it in a different way. I wanted to start by figuring out why my body was creating cancer and how to change the terrain.” Lewis used her platform to speak candidly about health, healing, and autonomy, resonating deeply with fans who grew up watching her and others navigating similar struggles. In her interview, Lewis described the comprehensive alternative regimen she followed: monthly ultrasounds conducted by her breast surgeon to monitor tumor growth, high-dose vitamin C infusions, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, qigong—an ancient Chinese practice that combines physical postures and breathing techniques—along with energy healing practices, prayer, fasting, and dietary changes. She managed all of this while navigating the emotional strain of ending a decade-long relationship with her son’s father. By early 2020, her scans showed the tumor was still growing, but at a slow pace. But limited care during the height of the pandemic, along with soaring health care costs, impacted her progress. By 2023, her cancer had progressed to Stage 4.

Voletta Wallace (1946–2025) Source: John Lamparski / Getty Voletta Wallace, the Jamaican-born mother of The Notorious B.I.G., died on Feb. 21 at age 78 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Her family confirmed her death was due to natural causes. As the steward of her son’s estate, Wallace fiercely protected Biggie’s legacy, ensuring his music, influence, and earnings were preserved for future generations, including his daughter, T’yanna Wallace. Voletta has also been her son’s biggest supporter, tirelessly championing his memory and contributions to the music world. In September 2024, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans for reaching a record number of streams for Biggie’s songs on Apple Music. “2.5 Billion on @applemusic. Thank you!!!” she penned. Beyond music, Wallace served as head of the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, supporting inner-city youth through education and the arts. Fans and artists alike mourned her as the guardian of one of hip-hop’s most cherished artists.

D’Angelo (1974–2025) Source: Shahar Azran / Getty Neo-soul legend D’Angelo (Michael Eugene Archer) died on Oct. 14 at age 51 following a battle with cancer. Known for timeless works like “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” “Lady,” and Brown Sugar, D’Angelo reshaped modern R&B with vulnerability, spirituality, and genre-blending artistry. His family described his music as “extraordinarily moving,” while tributes poured in from across the music world.

Angie Stone (1951–2025) Source: Gie Knaeps / Getty Soul and R&B singer Angie Stone died on March 1 at age 63 following a traffic accident in Alabama. She was returning from a performance when her vehicle overturned and was struck by a truck. Stone’s influence—including classics like “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” and “More Than a Woman”—helped define Neo-soul and modern R&B. She was nominated for three Grammys throughout her stellar career. Sadly, Stone’s death came months before that of D’Angelo, with whom she shared a son, named Michael Archer II. Michael reflected on the death of his mother and father in October, telling BOSSIP exclusively: “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times. One thing that both my parents taught [sic] me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that.”

Roberta Flack (1937–2025) Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty Roberta Flack, whose voice shaped generations, died Feb. 24 at age 88 after living with ALS. She was known for soul-stirring ballads like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” hits that became renowned around the world for Flack’s rich vocal, genre-bending ethos, and emotional lyrics. She won four Grammys throughout her career and made history as the first artist to win Record of the Year with consecutive wins in 1973 and 1974. She was also the recipient of the Recording Academy’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Her memorial on March 10 featured tributes from celebs who adored and took deep inspiration from her music, including Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, Wyclef Jean, and more. Before performing an emotional tribute during the memorial, Hill called Flack “a legend.” “Her existence was a form of resistance,” the Grammy-winner added. “I adore Ms. Roberta Flack…”

Irv Gotti (1970–2025) Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Music executive Irv Gotti died Feb. 5 at 54 following long-term health complications related to diabetes and multiple strokes, according to reports. In 2024, a spokesperson claimed the record exec was doing better and managing his health with diet and lifestyle changes amid his battle with diabetes. “Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke…” his rep said at the time in a statement to TMZ. “He’s been successful in making a full recovery.” As co-founder of Murder Inc., Irv helped shape hip-hop and R&B, launching careers and crafting iconic hits, before his untimely passing. He co-founded Murder Inc. in 1998 alongside his brother, Christopher Gotti, and signed iconic artists like Ashanti and Ja Rule. Both stars created timeless hits that would define music in the 2000s, churning out classics like “Foolish” and “Always On Time.”

George Foreman (1949–2025) Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Boxing icon George Foreman died on March 21 at age 76. A two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Foreman later reinvented himself as a beloved entrepreneur and cultural figure, making millions of dollars from his beloved George Foreman grill line.

Jimmy Cliff (1944–2025) Source: Laurent Lagneau / Getty Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff died Nov. 24 at 81 following complications from pneumonia. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” his wife wrote on Instagram at the time. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.” Cliff’s hits — including “The Harder They Come” and “Many Rivers to Cross” — made him a foundational figure in reggae and world music. Beloved for his ability to weave social commentary into soulful, resonant music, Cliff built a catalogue that shaped reggae’s global identity. Themes of liberation, resilience, and nature flowed throughout his work, fitting for someone born during a storm and destined to shake global music. Jimmy Cliff was a two-time Grammy winner, receiving awards for Best Reggae Recording in 1986 for “Cliff Hanger” and Best Reggae Album in 2013 for “Rebirth.”

Assata Shakur (1947–2025) Source: Newsday LLC / Getty Activist and revolutionary Assata Olugbala Shakur died on Sept. 25 in Havana, Cuba, at the age of 78. Cuban officials and her daughter confirmed that her death was due to health complications and advanced age after decades living in exile under political asylum. Shakur, born JoAnne Deborah Byron and later known as JoAnne Deborah Chesimard after her marriage, was born in Queens in 1947. She was a prominent member of the Black Panther Party and later associated with the Black Liberation Army. Her life became a focal point of discussions on racial justice, U.S.-Cuba relations, and revolutionary activism. On May 2, 1973, Assata Shakur and two other members of the Black Liberation Army were stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike by State Trooper Werner Foerster and another highway officer. The encounter quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, ending in a shootout that left Foerster and another individual dead. Supporters of Shakur have consistently challenged the case, arguing that her trial was deeply flawed. They point to the absence of conclusive physical evidence, conflicting eyewitness accounts, and the broader historical context of law enforcement efforts—including those by the FBI—to undermine and sabotage civil rights and Black power movements during that era. Regardless, Shakur escaped from prison in 1979 and eventually resurfaced in Cuba, where she was granted political asylum and lived out the remainder of her life. She spent her life after prison advocating for Black liberation and making sure her story was told. Her 1988 autobiography, Assata, became a blueprint for resistance and self-determination, widely studied by activists, scholars, and young people searching for a voice in the struggle. Her life inspired movements like Assata’s Daughters in Chicago, and her name was shouted in protests in Ferguson and across the world. Assata was a human rights activist and freedom fighter who stood in solidarity with oppressed people worldwide, and for that, her legacy will live on forever.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner (1970–2025) Source: Michael Buckner / Getty Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner died July 21 at age 54 in an accidental drowning while vacationing with family in Costa Rica. Best known as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner remained a beloved cultural figure for decades. As noted by writer Corey Richardson, “Malcolm-Jamal Warner wasn’t just an actor. He was a fixture. Our communal cousin, the cool older or younger brother, the one who showed us you could be smart and smooth, thoughtful and fully Blackity-Black. He wasn’t a caricature. He wasn’t trying to be a thug or a saint. He wasn’t comic relief. He was just real. And, back then, we needed to see that.”

Carl Carlton (1952–2025) Source: Bobby Bank / Getty Funk and R&B singer Carl Carlton died in December at age 73. Known for "She's a Bad Mama Jama" and "Everlasting Love," his voice helped define soul music. "RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton," his son wrote in a tribute shared to Facebook Dec. 14, confirming the sad news. "Long hard fight in life, and you will be missed." Born Carlton Hudgens in Detroit in 1952, Carlton began his music career at a young age, recording in the 1960s under the name Little Carl Carlton. He later dropped the nickname and found early success in 1971, when his single "I Can Feel It" reached the Billboard Soul Singles chart. The song was a raw, emotional expression of love and longing, showcasing the gritty, heartfelt vocal style that would become his signature. Carlton reached mainstream success in 1974 with his cover of "Everlasting Love," which reached No. 6, cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, a joyful and optimistic declaration of romantic devotion, introduced Carlton to a wider pop audience while maintaining his soul roots. It remains one of the most recognizable versions of the classic love song. But his most iconic release came in 1981 with "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She Built, She Stacked)." The funk anthem celebrated confidence, beauty, and female power, earning a Grammy nomination and later surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify, according to People. The track became a cultural staple, sampled by numerous artists and featured in films like Miss Congeniality 2 and Fat Albert, as well as TV shows such as Friends, the outlet noted. The losses of 2025 remind us that behind every icon is a human life, and behind every legacy is a community forever changed. Though they are gone, their influence remains alive in our music, memories, activism, and culture.