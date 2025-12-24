Close
Athletes

8 Rounds Please! — 10 Thirsty Tweets About Anthony Joshua

‘And He Has An English Accent?!’… Bloody Hell — 10 Thirsty Tweets About Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua

British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has all the girlies and gworls swooning and signing up for eight rounds in the bedroom!

Published on December 24, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

This past weekend, the segment of the world who didn’t know who Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is found out exactly who the heavyweight boxer is and more importantly, how fine of a specimen he is. Towering over his competition Jake Paul, at 6’6″ and 245 pounds, boxing fans watched him overpower Paul in the Netflix bout that ended in six rounds. While Joshua knocked out Paul, the real conversation on social media was about his physique, good looks and killer mentality.

Ladies (and some gents) took to social media to thirst over the professional athlete. Joshua may have knocked out Paul, but he was a good sport about it. Even raising his opponents hand after the match and saluting him for taking each punch and getting back up. Viewers couldn’t help but fawn over his British accent, abs and demeanor. Especially when he took a moment to adorn his solid neck with a blinged out chain to solidify his win.

RELATED CONTENT: Ryan Destiny On The ‘Pressure’ Of Starring In ‘The Fire Inside’ — ‘This Is The Time For Women’ [Exclusive]

BOXING-US-PAUL-JOSHUA
Source: GIORGIO VIERA / Getty

Joshua held the unified world heavyweight championship twice from 2017 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021. And now, he holds the title of heartthrob. As a result, X was full of thirsty tweets about the boxer. Keep scrolling to see the most parched ones.

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

After his fight with Paul, Joshua called out Tyson Fury saying, “If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there that will take on any challenge, step in the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua said after defeating Paul. “Don’t do all that talking, ‘AJ this, AJ that.’ Let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

Looks like we’ll be seeing much more of the hunky boxer and we can’t wait.

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Muhammad Ali Would Never’ — Claressa Shields Says Laila Ali Is ‘Scared’ To Fight Her

Related Tags

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni boxing Jake Paul Laila Ali Muhammad Ali Tyson Fury
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2025

Venus Williams Shares Stunning Images Inside Her Lavish Palm Beach Wedding

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Keke Palmer and Blueface

The Gag Is...Fans Question Keke Palmer For Flirting With Blueface On Livestream, 'Pick Me' Comments Commence

Bossip

Gallery: Fine A** Photos Of Black British Heartthrobs Just Because

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Big Latto Presents The Fifth Annual Christmas In Clayco

Latto's 5th Annual Christmas In Clayco Proves She Loves Kids, But THIS Renewed Rumors She's Pregnant With One Of Her Own

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close