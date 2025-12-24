‘And He Has An English Accent?!’… Bloody Hell — 10 Thirsty Tweets About Boxing Champ Anthony Joshua

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

This past weekend, the segment of the world who didn’t know who Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is found out exactly who the heavyweight boxer is and more importantly, how fine of a specimen he is. Towering over his competition Jake Paul, at 6’6″ and 245 pounds, boxing fans watched him overpower Paul in the Netflix bout that ended in six rounds. While Joshua knocked out Paul, the real conversation on social media was about his physique, good looks and killer mentality.

Ladies (and some gents) took to social media to thirst over the professional athlete. Joshua may have knocked out Paul, but he was a good sport about it. Even raising his opponents hand after the match and saluting him for taking each punch and getting back up. Viewers couldn’t help but fawn over his British accent, abs and demeanor. Especially when he took a moment to adorn his solid neck with a blinged out chain to solidify his win.

RELATED CONTENT: Ryan Destiny On The ‘Pressure’ Of Starring In ‘The Fire Inside’ — ‘This Is The Time For Women’ [Exclusive]

Source: GIORGIO VIERA / Getty

Joshua held the unified world heavyweight championship twice from 2017 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021. And now, he holds the title of heartthrob. As a result, X was full of thirsty tweets about the boxer. Keep scrolling to see the most parched ones.