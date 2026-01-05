Rugged To Rosey: This Season's 8 Must-Have Statement Boots
Boot Season Is Foreplay: 8 Styles That Do All the Talking
The moment we fashion girlies feel a little breeze, boots instantly move from the back of the closet to the front. Sandals are cute and all and may rule summer, but once fall hits, boots become that girl. From thigh-highs to mid-calve, square toes, combats, and more, boots are known to elevate any outfit, giving it both edge and class.
Boots are a major style statement, embraced by fashionable celebrities like Mary J. Blige, creatives, and everyday people who wanted their shoes to say something before they spoke.
Boot Season Has Entered the Chat
Nowadays, boots are a street-style essential that adds pizazz to whatever you’re rocking. Ankle boots pair effortlessly with baggy denim and oversized blazers. Knee-high boots look just as good with miniskirts as they do layered over straight-leg jeans. Chunky soles and biker boots bring edge to soft knits and slip dresses, while sleek pointed-toe styles elevate even the simplest hoodie-and-coat combo.
Black-owned brands are also shaping the boot conversation. Brother Vellies continues to deliver handcrafted boots with bold textures and rich storytelling. Telfar keeps things cool and gender-fluid with minimalist designs that work seamlessly into everyday looks. Hanifa offers luxe, skin-tone-inclusive boots that prove street style can be both intentional and elevated. And some of our other beloved fashion houses, like Steve Madden and Zara, are continuing to bring fresh energy to classic silhouettes.
At the end of the day, boots are about attitude, merging practicality and expressiveness. If you’re one of those fashion fanatics who love making the sidewalk your runway, jump in below to check out the 8 statement boots your closet needs.
1. Studded Knee-High Boots
Source: Courtesy of Brand
Live your best life in these fabulous studded knee-high boots by White Fox. With a fun and flirty design, these will be the focal part of your fit bringing a rockstar flare anywhere you go.
2. Suede Sock Boot
Source: Courtesy of Brand
Sock boots are always trendy and with a modest heel, these are as comfortable and they are fashionable. These suede closed pointed toe boots from Petal + Pup are perfect. The back zip fastening with gold hardware makes it easy to slip in and out of.
3. Camel-Colored Bootie
Source: Courtesy of Schutz
Every boot lover needs a bootie to pair with that fabulous trench coat they’ve been waiting to wear. Rock this cute camel pair with your favorite black coat for an all-black look and a cute color-blocking moment.
4. Over-The-Knee Boot
Source: Courtesy of ASOS
This sassy over-the-knee boot is for the fashion girlie who loves a fierce boot but with a more tamed heel. These are your go-to boots if you will be stomping on pavement for a long time and want to look fabulous while staying comfortable.
5. Zaila Boots
Source: Other
It’s always a good idea to add a fun color pair of boots to our wardrobe. Give the girls some vintage style with these pink statement boots, pairing them with a leather mini skirt or a monochrome look.
6. Brother Vellies Cowboy Boots
Source: Courtesy of Brother Vellies
Cowboy boots are still in full swing, and the Brother Vellies signature boots were made for turning up outfits and turning heads. These baddies were hand-carved and painted, ready to be worn with your favorite pair of denim jeans and an oversized blouse.
7. Slouchy Boot
Source: Courtesy of Steve Madden
Gorgeous leather boots with a slouchy fit? So necessary! These iconic boots are a classic slay that will never go out of style. Wear them with a dress, shorts, or jeans, and your outfit will instantly become a look.
8. Timberland x Telfar
Source: Courtesy of Telfar
Timberlands, but make it Telfar. This classic boot with a twist is the ultimate style move that no one saw coming. The slouch pairs perfectly with any denim look, making it the ultimate street slay.
