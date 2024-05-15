MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige is stepping into the shoe industry by introducing her limited edition boot collaboration with the esteemed Italian luxury brand, Giuseppe Zanotti.

On May 14, the “No More Drama” singer took to Instagram to announce the release of the Mary Boot under her new partnership, a pair of metallic rose gold “over-the-knee” boots adorned with ruche detailing and a leather sole.

Several photos shared within the singer’s sizzling Instagram carousel captured her flaunting a skintight brown bodysuit complete with cutouts as she rocked the unique boots with style and flair.

According to Vibe, after the announcement, fans rushed to the Giuseppe Zanotti website immediately and scooped up the limited edition Mary Boot within seconds. The pair were reportedly priced at $1,295.

Blige, 53, was spotted wearing the flashy boots during her performance at the annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on May 11.

Fans react to the launch of the Mary Boot.

In the comments, a few fans expressed disappointment at having missed the chance to grab a pair, advocating for the songstress to consider releasing a full line. Meanwhile, other netizens grumbled about the steep price tag attached to the glitzy boots.

“Finally, damn, but I wish she would have partnered with a more affordable brand. So many aunties out here want to wear some Mary J. Blige boots!” “Mary, please launch an entire line. Your own co. We need your boots year-round.” “While I’m happy for my girl, I will be admiring these from afar. That price tag ain’t for the round the way girls.” “I just wanna know when size 37 will be back in stock.”

Model and musician, Shaun Ross, jumped into the comments section with a few words for those hating on the high price point of the luxurious boots.

“Everyone is talking about they aren’t affordable but these are the same people that will spend their last on a designer handbag with monogram logos on it just to prove they have it. Y’all will be fine. Go support the collaboration. Mary is great and Giuseppe is such a nice man,” he penned.

Statement boots have always epitomized Mary’s signature style.

While visiting London in November 2022, the What’s The 411? artist rocked a pair of colorful knee-high boots infused with bright hues of green, yellow and purple. The R&B legend paired the eye-catching boots with a matching blazer, leather pants and a curve-hugging corset.

The beautiful songstress could also be seen rocking a white pair of Giuseppe Zanotti boots during her time at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit over the weekend, according to a Instagram post shared May 14.

Blige thanked fans for attending the yearly festival dedicated to empowering women through education, equity and elevation.

“This @soawfestival weekend was Epic! Thank you to everyone who attended I love y’all!!!!” she penned.

