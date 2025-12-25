‘Waiting To Exhale’ Turns 30: Angela Bassett On Married Men, Messy Love & Why The Film Still Hits

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty



Waiting to Exhale made history when it premiered on Dec. 22, 1995, ushering in a cultural shift with its all-Black female ensemble cast starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon. Directed by Forest Whitaker, the groundbreaking film followed four close friends as they navigated careers, family, and romance while bonding over the shortcomings in their love lives, most notably the scarcity of good men.

Savannah (Houston) and Robin (Rochon) both find themselves involved with married men, each believing their lovers will eventually leave their wives for them. Meanwhile, Bernadine (Bassett) is left devastated when her husband divorces her for his mistress. On a more hopeful note, Gloria (Devine) finds love with a new neighbor after losing her husband.

As the film celebrates its 30th anniversary, Bassett reflected on the powerful bond formed among the cast, both on and off screen. Looking back, she told People on Tuesday that she was deeply moved by the relationships they built during filming.

“Just the camaraderie with the other ladies. Absolutely. That it was a first of its kind,” Bassett, who portrayed the iconic Bernadine Harris, told People ahead of the anniversary.

Angela Bassett says the film’s representation of Black women at the time was legendary.

At the time of its release, seeing Black women fully centered on screen—living rich, complicated lives filled with both triumphs and heartbreak—was rare in Hollywood. According to Bassett, Waiting to Exhale helped change that narrative.