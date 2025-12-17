Loretta, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Personifies Being Devine

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty Miss Loretta, only an ability like yours could come from the divine (pun all the way intended). You are the epitome of love, soul, and let’s not forget, talent. One of our original Dreamgirls, you’re the rare gift who keeps on giving, which is why you had us all in a tizzy with that social media post! We know your heart was in a great place; however, next time, give us a caption or something, because you had us SHOOK! And even though you said sorry, and that you’re still trying to get the hang of posting and tagging, we had to remind you just how much you are loved and adored. Yes, you confirmed that you are “still in the world,” which means we’re still gonna give you this love! RELATED CONTENT: Brandy, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Chose Herself, Even When The World Wanted A Show Beauty With Brains Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Not only have you brought an emotional intelligence to every role that you’ve poured yourself into for nearly five decades, with the looks to match, but you’ve got the real smarts too. With a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama from the University of Houston and a Master of Fine Arts in Theater from Brandeis University, you are truly that girl! Always have been, honestly. You dominated Broadway, and if that wasn’t enough, you’ve secured a film and television legacy to match. Also, it’s no surprise that you’re a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated because you put the P in pretty, and the way culture does not play about you is a very serious matter!

A Mother To All We know you have a child of your own, but the way that you’ve mothered us over the years is something that we do not take lightly. You’ve showcased love and support as Adele Webber, showed us the lengths you’ll go to protect your baby before Jumping the Broom, relatability as Cynthia Carmichael, and let’s not forget how you showed us what Love Is as Rose. No one slays motherhood like you, and we get to see you be a grandmother, too. There’s something so rich about the way that you show up on and off-screen. We almost feel selfish to think that we’re a part of your immediate family, but we wear that extended title with pride. We’ll take any extra love you have to give in a heartbeat, and you’re not shy to give it!

The Christmas Queen Okay, so if Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, it’s only right that Miss Loretta Devine is the Christmas Queen, and the title can be shared equally, thanks to the amount of joy that you bring to us every holiday. It seems like Ma’Dere wasn’t just a role, but that’s the way you exude love for anyone who comes into your orbit, whether it’s This Christmas, the weekend, or any interaction. “Tell all your friends I am still in Countdown to Christmas on OWN and Deck the Hallway on Lifetime until Christmas,” you wrote in the comment section for that photo you shared that left us on edge. “I am still alive. Lawd lawd lawd I am gonna burn that picture.” Source: Courtesy of Facebook / Courtesy of Facebook