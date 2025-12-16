Close
Art BAEsel: 24 Mesmerizing Muses Who Turned Miami Art Week Into A Vibe

These muses stole the show at Art BAEsel 2025 in Miami.

Published on December 16, 2025
The first week of December is officially synonymous with the unwrapping of Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, and famed Miami Art Week, which creates meaningful opportunities for emerging artists, nonprofit arts organizations, and galleries while shifting the culture as the heart of the art world.

Widely regarded as the world’s largest celebration of art and culture, Miami Art Week attracts an international audience of curators, collectors, cultural leaders, and art lovers for artsy vibrance against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, Miami Beach, Wynwood, and now Coral Gables.

Founded in 2017, Miami Art Week amplifies diverse voices through signature events like Art Basel–the world’s premier series of art fairs bustling with exclusive activations, large-scale installations, informative panels, and unique local programming as a major hub for the global art market. 

This year, the star-studded event kicked off with NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Dorell Wright’s Second Annual Ace Members Only Golf Experience at the iconic Miami Springs Golf Course–a historic landmark in the fight for integration within the sport of golf.

Miami Art Week 2025
Source: @EMCCinema

Powered by REBRAND NY–a business strategy company for athletes, Body Armor, On The Rocks Cocktails, Pacino’s Men’s Grooming, and Amber & Opal, the exclusive experience brought together a powerhouse lineup of athletes, entertainers, VIP tastemakers, including JR Smith, Alonzo Mourning, Ja Rule, and more.

Miami Art Week 2025
Source: @EMCCinema

The event opened with Wade and Wright reflecting on 20 years since the Miami Heat’s 2006 NBA Championship before thanking their peers, colleagues, and associates for joining them on the second annual outing.

Miami Art Week 2025
Source: @EMCCinema

In 1949, Black golfers challenged discriminatory policies at the course, igniting a legal battle that laid the foundation for public access across the country.

Now, 76 years later, Wade and Wright are building on this triumph to create a space where minority athletes and leaders can network, cultivate relationships, and access the same influential environments where business deals are forged.

Miami Art Week 2025
Source: @EMCCinema

“We wanted to create a space where we could combine culture, community, and competition while opening doors that weren’t always open to us,” said Wade.

As the Ace Members Only community continues to grow, Wade and Wright are committed to expanding programming, youth outreach, and industry access through the game of golf.

Miami Art Week 2025
Source: @EMCCinema

Have you ever experienced Miami Art Week/Art Basel? If so, what was your favorite moment? Tell us down below and enjoy our picture-perfect collection of mesmerizing muses on the flip.

