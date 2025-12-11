‘What In The Unseasoned Chicken Is Goin’ On Here?’—Pantone’s Pick For 2026 Color Of The Year Sparks Outrage

Source: Getty

Pantone dropped its 2026 Color of the Year, and reactions were instant. The shade is officially called Cloud Dancer (PANTONE 11-4201)—a soft, airy white the brand describes as “calming and fresh.” It’s also the first white Color of the Year since the program began in 1999.

Pantone says Cloud Dancer reflects “a cultural craving for quiet in a world that feels nonstop.” They’re calling it a blank canvas, a breath, a moment to regroup.

Black Creatives Aren’t Really Here For Pantone’s White Prediction

But a whole lot of folks in fashion, beauty, and design still side-eyed the announcement. Some say the pick feels uninspired; others say it’s totally out of step with the current climate.

Many Black creators pointed out the political and cultural weight of choosing white for 2026, especially with everything happening in the culture right now.

Pantone’s response? Conversation means the color is doing its job. Cute. But the takes have been rolling in fast.