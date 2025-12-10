Source: Shatimah Monae On Saturday, the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar welcomed shoppers from Brooklyn and beyond to the ultimate Black-owned shopping experience. Powered by MadameNoire, the vibrant marketplace showcased more than 50 Black-owned brands spanning fashion, beauty, home goods, and lifestyle. RELATED: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 11 Black Women-Owned Brands To Know And Support Source: Shatimah Monae Industry City buzzed with holiday magic as vendors and shoppers mixed, mingled, and celebrated the spirit of the season. Attendees shopped for gifts as they browsed each booth, filling their bags with unique finds and soaking in the festive atmosphere. Source: Shatimah Monae From exotic eyewear and fine jewelry to custom embroidery and streetwear, the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar offered a treasure trove of standout finds. Every booth offered something unique as shoppers explored and discovered hidden gems. Luxurious handbags, cosmetics, and fragrant candles lined the tables alongside home decor, specialty foods, and gifts for the little ones too.

Source: Shatimah Monae Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. During the event, Danica Daniel, Managing Editor of MadameNoire, took the mic to spotlight the Black women-led media brand, inviting the audience to explore the rich stories and perspectives published daily on the dynamic platform. “MadameNoire is a celebration of Black womanhood in all its beauty, power, and complexity,” Daniel said. “We are the heartbeat of the culture, a space where Black women tell their own stories, define their own narratives, and claim joy without apology. From love and wellness to politics, pop culture, and purpose, we amplify the voices that shape our world and remind us that our brilliance is boundless … Through storytelling, sisterhood, and unapologetic truth-telling, we embrace every chapter of the Black woman’s experience—past, present, and next.” The He Did That. Marketplace was also in the building, spotlighting Black men-owned brands—powered by The Black Man Can, a nonprofit committed to celebrating, educating, and uplifting men and boys of color. Source: Shatimah Monae Spirit of Care In the spirit of giving back, She Did That. partnered with One Love Community Fridge, shining a light on the Brooklyn-based nonprofit combating hunger and food insecurity. One Love was there to give attendees the chance to help provide healthy meals for their neighbors in need. “This event has always been about showing up for one another—as entrepreneurs, creatives, and community members,” said Renae Bluitt, founder and executive producer of She Did That. “Partnering with One Love Community Fridge allows us to extend that spirit of care beyond the walls of Industry City and be of service to those in need during these challenging times.”

Source: Shatimah Monae Celebrating A Year Of She Did That. x MadameNoire That spirit of alignment flowed behind the scenes as well. iOne Digital Senior Editorial Project Manager, Krystal Holmes, reflected on what inspired her to bring this partnership opportunity to the team. “We speak the same love language of uplifting Black women through storytelling, visibility and empowerment,” she said, reflecting on her relationship with Bluitt and just how deeply she embodies her mission. “From day one, I’ve admired how Renae advocates for Black women-owned businesses and Black-owned businesses as a whole,” Holmes said. “Her commitment to elevating our stories, talent and excellence is not just inspiring, it’s necessary.” Source: Shatimah Monae With the ninth annual She Did That. Holiday Bazaar in the books, Bluitt has raised the bar yet again, drawing larger crowds and cultivating a loyal following. She’s a certified master at bringing people together for purposeful gatherings that celebrate Black entrepreneurship and foster community. A true champion for Black women entrepreneurs, Bluitt’s work embodies her mission of collective empowerment and economic inclusion. Year after year, she curates spaces where culture, creativity, and purpose come together.

Source: Shatimah Monae The Holiday Bazaar was the perfect celebration to bookend the year-long partnership between She Did That. and MadameNoire. In April, this high-impact partnership presented the Queens of the Food & Beverage Scene, a culinary showcase highlighting the incredible Black women transforming the food and beverage scene with flavor and flair. And in August, She Did That. partnered with the New York Liberty to celebrate the impact of Black women across sports, business, and culture.

Source: Shatimah Monae “Heading into 2025, we knew it would be a demanding year, which is why we set our sights on partnerships that could truly foster community, offer our readers moments to look forward to in real life, and spark joy they longed for,” said Cliché Wynter-Mayo, iOne Digital Director of Sponsor & Affiliate Content. “Collaborating with Renae over these last few months has done exactly that—creating meaningful connections and reminding us, once again, that we are our own greatest champions. As we look ahead to a new and unpredictable year, our She Did That. partnership will continue to serve as a guiding north star.” See the smiles, styles, and joyous moments from the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar below.