‘We Thought She Was Coming Home’ — 32-Year-Old Mother Found Dead After Alleged Attack By Ex In Front Of Her Infant Son

Family and friends are grieving the devastating loss of 32-year-old Roseberline Philippe, whose life was cut short in what authorities say was a fatal attack by her ex-boyfriend inside a Westchester-based Days Inn hotel room. The attack allegedly took place in front of their son.

Multiple outlets, including People, the New York Post, and Lohud, report that Justin Bartley, also 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder as well as endangering the welfare of a child. Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced the charges on Friday, Dec. 5, noting that Bartley is currently being held without bail. According to reports, he entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment.

Authorities allege that Bartley murdered Philippe inside a Days Inn located in Elmsford, Westchester. Hotel staff discovered her body in room 230 on Nov. 2, prompting an immediate investigation. In a statement obtained by People, Cacace expressed her sympathies to the grieving family.

“My heart aches for Ms. Philippe’s family, who have lost the companionship of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend,” she said. “Ms. Philippe was also a new mother and had so much left of her life to share with her young son.”

Rosberline’s sister, Yvena Philippe, shared emotional memories of her sibling while speaking to Lohud, per the New York Post. She described Rosberline as a joyful, selfless person.

“She was so sweet and always laughing even if she was dealing with stuff,” she recalled. “She was a giver, and he took advantage of her in that way.”