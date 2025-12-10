Justice For Roseberline: 32-Year-Old Mother Found Dead In Hotel
‘We Thought She Was Coming Home’ — 32-Year-Old Mother Found Dead After Alleged Attack By Ex In Front Of Her Infant Son
Family and friends are grieving the devastating loss of 32-year-old Roseberline Philippe, whose life was cut short in what authorities say was a fatal attack by her ex-boyfriend inside a Westchester-based Days Inn hotel room. The attack allegedly took place in front of their son.
Multiple outlets, including People, the New York Post, and Lohud, report that Justin Bartley, also 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder as well as endangering the welfare of a child. Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced the charges on Friday, Dec. 5, noting that Bartley is currently being held without bail. According to reports, he entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment.
Authorities allege that Bartley murdered Philippe inside a Days Inn located in Elmsford, Westchester. Hotel staff discovered her body in room 230 on Nov. 2, prompting an immediate investigation. In a statement obtained by People, Cacace expressed her sympathies to the grieving family.
“My heart aches for Ms. Philippe’s family, who have lost the companionship of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend,” she said. “Ms. Philippe was also a new mother and had so much left of her life to share with her young son.”
Rosberline’s sister, Yvena Philippe, shared emotional memories of her sibling while speaking to Lohud, per the New York Post. She described Rosberline as a joyful, selfless person.
“She was so sweet and always laughing even if she was dealing with stuff,” she recalled. “She was a giver, and he took advantage of her in that way.”
Roseberline Philippe and Justin Bartley’s relationship changed after the birth of their son, according to Yvena Philippe.
Yvena Philippe explained that Bartley and her sister first met in high school and reconnected years later, eventually having a child together. But after their son was born, Yvena said her sister began to fear him. She also noted that a tense confrontation unfolded the day before the killing when Bartley arrived uninvited at the family’s home and was asked to leave.
Investigators say on the day of the incident, Bartley and Philippe were at the hotel when he allegedly assaulted her for hours, eventually fleeing and leaving her behind. Surveillance video reportedly showed him leaving the property with their son. He was later arrested by a multi-agency task force, according to Lohud.
“We thought she was coming home,” Yvena said. “But I think he had a plan for her not to come home.”
Bartley was reportedly on probation at the time of the attack. According to People, in 2022, he pleaded guilty to weapons possession and driving while intoxicated, receiving a five-year probation sentence. As the legal process moves forward—Bartley’s next hearing is scheduled for March 6, 2026—the Philippe family is focused on honoring Rosberline’s memory and caring for her young son.
A GoFundMe has been created to assist with funeral expenses and ongoing support for the child. The campaign describes Roseberline as “a devoted mother, a loving daughter, and an amazing friend… Her life was filled with kindness and strength.”
It also highlighted the heartbreaking reality that her child “must now grow up” without his “mother’s love and guidance,” but the family is determined to maintain a nurturing and safe environment for her son through it all.
“Rose’s light will never fade, and we will make sure her baby grows up knowing the love and strength she carried in her heart,” the campaign added.
