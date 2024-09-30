News

Wells Fargo Employee Reportedly Found Dead In Cubicle

Wells Fargo Slammed For Allegedly Ignoring Employee Found Dead In Cubicle For 4 Days

Published on September 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Denise Prudhomme, a bank employee, was found dead in her cubicle at a Wells Fargo location in Tempe, Arizona, in mid-August. Now, authorities in the city are trying to investigate her mysterious death. 

According to local news station KPNX, Prudhomme scanned into work at 7 a.m. on Aug.16, but authorities reported that there were no further scans recorded for the 60-year-old that day. Four days later, Tempe police were called to her Wells Fargo office on West Washington Street after on-site security expressed concern about an employee they believed to be deceased. She was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.

The cause of death is pending investigation by the Maricopa County medical examiner, and preliminary findings indicate no obvious signs of foul play. It remains unclear how Prudhomme went unnoticed for so long; KPNX reported that she worked in a cubicle on the third floor, away from the main aisle. One employee, speaking anonymously, mentioned that several colleagues detected a foul odor coming from her desk but initially attributed it to a plumbing issue in the building.

Business And Economy In Washington D.C.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

Prudhomme worked in an area of the building that was underpopulated, according to sources.

Arizona Central reported that Prudhomme, a Business Execution Consultant in Corporate Banking, was located in a part of the building designated for employees who typically work from home, resulting in that area being sparsely populated.

A source indicated that patrols rarely checked between cubicles throughout the office. An anonymous employee claimed that the 24-hour on-site security should have discovered Prudhomme sooner, describing the situation as “negligence.”

“That’s the scary part. That’s the uneasy part,” the employee told KPNX. “It’s negligence in some part.”

Wells Fargo released a statement regarding Prudhomme’s death saying that they were “deeply saddened” by the Arizona-based worker’s passing.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time,” the company added, noting that it was “committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce” and that it was “reviewing our own internal procedures after this event.”

The company announced that counselors would be available to support employees grieving Prudhomme’s passing and confirmed that her family had been notified of her death.

We are fully cooperating with the Tempe Police Department in their investigation and will direct all further questions to them,” the company added.

 

RELATED CONTENT: Wells Fargo Sent Court Letter Suggesting Wendy Williams Needs Guardianship Due To Being Exploited

Related Tags

arizona death Newsletter Tempe wells fargo

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close