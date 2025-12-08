Black Hollywood Said ‘We Outside!’ — These 10 Black Nominees Are Dominating The 2026 Golden Globes Awards Season

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Source: Variety / Getty The 2026 Golden Globe nominations arrived Monday, officially launching Hollywood's awards-season sprint. While prestige films like One Battle After Another and Sinners dominated the leaderboard, this year's nominations also spotlighted a notable wave of Black talent across film and television. From first-time nominees to returning favorites, these artists helped shape some of the year's biggest projects. RELATED CONTENT: Tom Cruise Is Invited To The Backyard Cookout, Thanks To A Viral Oscar Party Dance-Off With Auntie Debbie Allen Below, we highlight every Black nominee and the performances that have earned a spot at next year's Golden Globes. 1. Michael B. Jordan — Best Male Actor, Motion Picture (Drama), Sinners Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Jordan's commanding performance as twin brothers Smoke & Strack in Sinners has earned him one of the night's top honors. Blending emotional depth with razor-sharp intensity, his work anchors the film and cements him further as one of Hollywood's most reliable dramatic leads.

2. Dwayne Johnson — Best Male Actor, Motion Picture (Drama), The Smashing Machine Source: Presley Ann / Getty In one of the year’s biggest surprises, Johnson secured his first major acting nomination for his transformative role in The Smashing Machine. His performance as former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr marks a career-defining shift, proving his dramatic range extends far beyond his action-star persona.

3. Tessa Thompson — Best Female Actor, Motion Picture (Drama), Hedda Source: Jason Mendez / Getty Thompson delivers a complex and arresting portrayal in Hedda, channeling vulnerability and quiet power in a bold reimagining of the classic character. Hedda Gabler, the heroine of Henrik Ibsen’s 1890 play, has long stood as one of theater’s most tragic figures—a woman constrained by rigid social expectations and her own fear of scandal. In Nia DaCosta’s new adaptation, she becomes all that and more, rendered with fresh urgency and emotional depth. “Many think of her as a woman that’s suicidal,” Thompson told AP News of the role during an interview in October. “I think of her as someone who’s dying to live, and dying to live on her own terms. She might do some pretty questionable things in the pursuit of that, but I think the actual pursuit is really aspirational and beautiful.” Her nomination reflects a growing body of work, defined by bold and thoughtful acting choices and complex storytelling, that proves why she has earned a nomination this year. Hit the flip to see more nominees.

4. Cynthia Erivo — Best Female Actor, Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Wicked: For Good Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Erivo continues her run of powerhouse musical performances with Wicked: For Good, earning praise for her soaring vocals and richly emotional interpretation of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba. Her nomination highlights her ability to elevate beloved roles with nuance and complete soul.

5. Chase Infiniti — Best Female Actor, Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), One Battle After Another Source: JC Olivera / Getty A breakout force in one of the year’s most-nominated films, Chase Infiniti brings sharp comedic timing and heartfelt charisma to One Battle After Another. Infiniti stars as Willa in the Paul Thomas Anderson–directed film, bringing spark and heart to the role. Willa finds herself on the run from Sean Penn’s Colonel Lockjaw, who is seeking vengeance for the rebellious actions of her revolutionary parents, Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Perfidia, portrayed by Teyana Taylor. Reflecting on Monday’s nomination, the actress told Deadline: “I feel like my brain can’t really even compute how insane this is, but I feel so happy, and I feel so, so blessed that I’m getting to ride this wave, this incredible wave so early on in my life and in my career.” Chase Infiniti is a rising star gaining rapid momentum.

6. Teyana Taylor — Best Supporting Female Actor, Motion Picture, One Battle After Another Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty Taylor’s supporting role as the fiery and fierce Perfidia Hill in One Battle After Another has earned praise this year. From her dramatic versatility to her awe-inspiring screen presence, we don’t see why Taylor wouldn’t win this award.

7. Ryan Coogler — Best Director, Motion Picture, Sinners Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Ryan Coogler has earned a well-deserved 2026 Golden Globe nomination for directing Sinners, a film that not only broke box-office charts but also boosted his reputation as one of the most visionary directors working in Hollywood today. His storytelling combines technical mastery with the emotional clarity that has defined his filmography.

8. Sterling K. Brown — Best Male Actor, Television Series (Drama), Paradise Source: Variety / Getty Sterling K. Brown continues to dominate dramatic television with his layered performance in Paradise. His nomination highlights not only his consistent excellence but also his unique ability to bring gravity, warmth, and complexity to every role he takes on. In Paradise, Brown plays a Secret Service agent assigned to protect James Marsden’s president of the United States. When a shocking murder unfolds early in the first episode, his character is thrust into a twisting mystery that runs far deeper than a simple whodunit. As both star and executive producer of the Hulu series, Brown also drew on his own love of television to shape the project behind the scenes—handpicking actors he admires and crafting a world that plays to the ensemble’s strengths, according to AP News.

9. Ayo Edebiri — Best Female Actor, Television Series (Musical or Comedy), The Bear Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Ayo Edebiri earns yet another major nomination for The Bear, further cementing her status as one of television’s brightest talents. As the fiercely driven chef Sydney Adamu, she balances humor, vulnerability, and razor-sharp comedic timing, drawing audiences in with performances that can make them laugh, cry, and hold their breath all at once. Her work this year firmly establishes her as a standout force on TV.

10. Ashley Walters — Best Supporting Male Actor, Television, Adolescence Source: Charley Gallay / Getty Walters' work in Adolescence earned him a supporting actor 2026 Golden Globe nomination for delivering a performance rich with grit and emotional precision. His portrayal elevates the series and showcases his talent for grounding complex characters, a gift that has earned him Emmy buzz, too. Ashley Walters stars in the acclaimed Netflix series, playing Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, a detective investigating a 13-year-old's alleged murder.










