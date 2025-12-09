The Holidays Don’t Have to Break You — 8 Expert-Backed Tips For Beating Seasonal Anxiety

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, family gatherings, and warm memories. Though for many, this season can also bring unexpected stress, anxiety, and emotional overload. Between busy social calendars, financial pressure, shortened daylight hours, and high expectations, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Yet with a few simple practices, you can reclaim your peace and enjoy a calmer, more grounded holiday season. Read on for a few ways to manage stress and seasonal anxiety with intention and grace. RELATED CONTENT: 20 Luxe Black-Owned Beauty Brands Perfect For Holiday Gifting The 8 keys to beating seasonal sadness below: 1. ACCEPTANCE First, acknowledge that feeling uneasy or anxious during the holidays is completely valid. Many people carry grief, loneliness, or personal pressures into December. Recognizing your feelings rather than suppressing them can help ease emotional strain. According to research from the Mental Health Center, accepting emotions helps maintain mental balance.

2. MINDFULNESS A powerful tool this season is mindfulness. Even brief sessions of meditation, deep breathing, or just intentional breathing exercises can help calm your nervous system. Headspace shares that one expert-favored method is box breathing: inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, hold for four — repeat until you feel more centered.

3. BOUNDARIES It's also crucial to set realistic expectations and boundaries. The holidays come with a barrage of invitations, family obligations, and gift exchanges. But you don't have to say "yes" to everything. The Washington Post notes that choosing only what truly matters can reduce stress and give you room to enjoy the season meaningfully.

4. HEALTHY HABITS Source: Srdjanns74 / Getty Don’t forget to prioritize your basic health habits. Regular sleep, balanced eating, and moderate exercise all support mindset and mood. Especially when days are shorter and social obligations long, Mayo Clinic reports these basic changes can make a world of difference. A brisk walk, some yoga, or dancing around the house can help burn off stress and restore energy.

5. FIND THE LIGHT If winter darkness makes you feel low or sluggish, get as much natural light as you can with morning walks or catching daylight even through windows can help stabilize your mood. Experts also recommend light-therapy lamps or, when possible, simply spending time outside. This study was found via AP News, where they talked with Nordic people about how they combat the winter blues.

6. PRACTICE GRATITUDE Another surprisingly powerful practice is gratitude. Taking a few minutes a day to write down things you’re thankful for, such as small moments like a warm cup of tea or a text from a friend. This practice can shift your mindset and lift your spirits. Gratitude is linked to better emotional health, lower stress, and improved sleep.

7. CONNECTION Source: PeopleImages / Getty Social connection matters too. If you can’t be with family, reach out to friends, neighbors, or community groups. A quick text, a phone call, or a shared meal — even virtually — can combat loneliness and provide comfort. Sharing burdens or joys with others makes the load feel lighter.