Ciara Sizzles As Honorary Chair, While Misty Copeland & More A-Listers Dazzle At Alvin Ailey’s Glamorous Opening Night 2025 Gala

Source: Photo by Pete Monsanto/ Ciara at the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala on Dec. 3 at the New York City Center

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater launched its 2025–26 season on Dec. 3 with a dazzling Opening Night Gala at the New York City Center, celebrating both a new artistic chapter and the enduring spirit of Alvin Ailey’s legacy. Under the guidance of Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, the celebrated dancer and educator now leading the company into its next era, the evening blended heartfelt tributes, remarkable performances, and a lively after-party, according to a press release.

The Gala paid special tribute to Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, honoring her unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to the company. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo served as Honorary Chair, and multi-platinum Grammy-winning icon Ciara appeared as Honored Guest, introducing the finale of Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, brought to life with an uplifting live choir.

Source: Elan Artists performing at Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Randy Lange

The exclusive gala, performed entirely with live music, opened with the company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye, featuring a stirring performance by Grammy-winning violinist Melissa White. Introducing the new work, Graf Mack shared with the audience, according to Vogue, “This work builds upon the aesthetic we know and love, yet it also reflects a new era, one propelled by fresh energy, bold imagination, and out of this world virtuosity. As we celebrate new voices, we also honor the giants whose footsteps guide us.”

Samara Joy gave a stunning performance, and Ciara dazzled as she spoke about the power of Revelations.

The evening reached an emotional peak with a soul-stirring performance delivered by Grammy Award–winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, who sang a stunning rendition of A Case of You by Joni Mitchell, followed by a triumphant finale of Ailey’s timeless masterpiece Revelations, accompanied by an incredible choir. A star-studded audience filled the theater, including Grammy-winning performers and notable cultural figures like Ciara, who dazzled in a velvet dress complete with a long thigh slip. The singer, who was an honorary chair for this year’s gala, took to the stage to give a brief speech before Revelations, calling the timeless performance, “A bridge connecting generations across six continents, touching millions of hearts with its beauty and truth.”

Source: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Alvin Ailey’s Revelations 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Christopher Duggan

Graf Mack, who officially joined the organization in July, becomes only the fourth artistic director in Ailey’s history, following Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison, and Robert Battle. Her presence onstage made clear that she has embraced the role with confidence and vision.

Source: Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Christopher Duggan

As she addressed the audience, Vogue reported her saying, “Tonight marks more than an opening night. It is a continuation of a dream that began 67 years ago in the heart and mind of one visionary man: Alvin Ailey. I am here to share our authentic identities, our stories, our beauty, our advocacy, and the rich diversity of movement languages that speak directly to the soul.”

Source: Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack at Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Christopher Duggan

Attendees dined and danced at the Ziegfeld Ballroom after the gala.

The celebration continued at the elegant Ziegfeld Ballroom, where 675 guests from entertainment, philanthropy, business, and politics gathered for an evening of dining and dancing, accompanied by live music from Élan Artists.

Source: Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala ballroom. Photo by Randy Lange

Notable attendees included Council Member Gale A. Brewer, Brandon Blackwood, Legendary Damon, Jillian Hervey, George Faison, Dr. Holly Frazier, Jasmine Guy, Sunny Hostin, LaChanze, Bianca Lawson, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Sioux, and Lorraine Toussaint.

Source: Jasmine Guy at Ailey’s 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Pete Monsanto

This year’s gala was co-chaired by Jody & John Arnhold, Emily & Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer, with Anthony S. Kendall and Anthony A. Lewis serving as vice chairs. The event raised more than $2.7 million to support new creations, scholarships for The Ailey School, and educational programs reaching children nationwide.

Ailey fans have a lot to look forward to in 2026. Audiences will experience world premieres such as Maija Garcia’s theatrical Jazz Island, Jamar Roberts’ Song of the Anchorite, Frederick Earl Mosley’s Embrace, and The Holy Blues, a collaboration between Jawole Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro. Returning favorites include Ailey’s iconic Revelations, performed with a full choir during opening weekend. The New York City Center engagement runs through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Source: AAADT’s Renaldo Maurice, Ashley Green, Shawn Cusseaux, Hannah Richardson and Caroline T. Dartey at the 2025 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Randy Lange

After the New York run, the company will embark on a national tour from January to May 2026, bringing Ailey’s artistry to more than 20 cities, including Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago. More information is available at ailey.org.

Beyond the stage, Ailey devotees around the world can join in the celebration through Ailey Extension’s legacy workshop series. The program invites dancers of all levels to experience movement inspired by former company members. The series begins on Saturday, Dec. 6, at 3:30 p.m. with the Revelations Around the World Online Workshop, a free and welcoming global event where participants can learn the steps of this cherished American treasure.

Check out a few more photos from the Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala after the flip. And click here for tickets so yoy can witness the magic for yourself.