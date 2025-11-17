Close
News

Ailey Extension Hosts Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Dancing Through The Storm — Ailey Extension Throws A Dancehall Fundraiser Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Ailey Extension held a Dancehall Workshop in NYC led by L.A.S. Dancers, supporting Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa while celebrating Jamaican culture.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension
Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension. Photo courtesy of EA

Ailey Extension—the dance program known for offering accessible classes to movers of every age—held a special Dancehall Workshop in NYC, to support communities in Jamaica recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. Led by instructors and cultural ambassadors L.A.S. Dancers, the beginner-friendly session welcomed participants of all backgrounds to celebrate Jamaican culture while learning about the storm’s recent destruction across the Caribbean, according to a press release.

More than 40 attendees gathered to show solidarity with the island nation, guided by L.A.S. Dancers Bigga and Bling Evo. The two Kingston natives introduced participants to dancehall technique, movement foundations, and original choreography set to Chronixx’ Hurricane from his new album Exile. Both artists saw the workshop as an opportunity to uplift their home country during an extraordinarily difficult moment.

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Here Are The Most Popular Jamaican Girl Names, According To Roro In The City

Hurricane Melissa caused close to $8 billion in damage in Jamaica. Over 40 deaths were confirmed.

Instead of charging for the class, Ailey Extension opened the workshop free of cost and encouraged attendees to donate directly to supportjamaica.gov.jm. Contributions will bolster relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Melissa, the powerful Category 5 storm that ranked as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. The catastrophic storm left widespread destruction across the Caribbean, including at least 45 confirmed deaths in Jamaica, according to the Jamaica Information Center.

According to the Atlantic Council, the hurricane has already caused nearly $8 billion in damage, almost half of Jamaica’s annual GDP. This figure far exceeds the nation’s $150 million parametric catastrophe bond arranged with the World Bank, which is expected to pay out its full value but still represents only a fraction of what will be required for recovery. Funds will help provide critical resources and long-term recovery support to devastated communities.

“Hurricane Melissa has taken the homes of many and left us worried that the beautiful land that we all love so much will not be able to be restored,” says L.A.S. Dancer Bigga. “The motto ‘out of many one people’ isn’t far-fetched. We are all doing our utmost to provide the necessary relief for Jamaica, land we love. As a Veteran Dancehall dancer and movement leader for L.A.S., conducting this free class allows people to give generously and directly to the cause.”

Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension
Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension. Photo courtesy of EA

Hosting the fundraiser aligned naturally with Ailey Extension’s ongoing commitment to founder Alvin Ailey’s mission to “give dance back to the people” by offering classes taught by acclaimed instructors in an open, non-competitive atmosphere. The program provides a wide range of dance and fitness offerings, including Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, Afro’Dance, salsa, ballet, Masala Bhangra, contemporary, West African, and Horton, the signature technique featured in Ailey masterpieces like Revelations.

“As the Jamaican dance and cultural ambassadorial movement that L.A.S. represents, we had to act,” asserts L.A.S. Dancer Bling Evo. “Having family members directly affected by this hurricane, it was important for me and my team to find a suitable way to raise awareness about this tragedy that my home country suffered while helping my people. Teaming up with AILEY to conduct this workshop has already done a great deal to illuminate the effects of the natural disaster, and we can’t thank them enough.”

AILEY has worked to uplift Caribbean culture throughout the years. 
Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension
Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension. Photo courtesy of EA

AILEY maintains deep ties to the Caribbean and its vibrant cultural landscape. Most recently, Ailey II—celebrated for pairing the talent of exceptional early-career dancers with the vision of leading contemporary choreographers—launched its 2025–26 tour with performances in Bridgetown, Barbados; Port of Spain, Trinidad; and Kingston, Jamaica. The program included Likes vs. Life, a new work by Renée I. McDonald, the first Jamaican choreographer to set a piece on Ailey II.

This December, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will premiere Jazz Island, a new work by Cuban American choreographer Maija Garcia, during its annual holiday season at New York City Center (Dec. 3, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026). Inspired by a Caribbean folk tale from Trinidadian-born Geoffrey Holder’s Black Gods, Green Islands and featuring an original score by Trinidadian-born Etienne Charles, the piece explores spiritual resilience and the binding power of love across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

RELATED CONTENT: Traci Curry’s Hurricane Katrina Docuseries ‘Race Against Time’ Demands Justice For Black New Orleans [Exclusive]

Related Tags

alvin ailey Caribbean dancehall
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Red Carpet Rundown: Must-See Looks From The 2025 Governors Ball

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Jordyn Woods’ Heartfelt Birthday Gift To Karl-Anthony Towns Has Fans In Their Feelings

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Tuskegee University Homecoming 2025

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025

Bossip

#RHOA Ruckus: Drew Slams Shamea & Kelli For Alleging That K. Michelle Out-Sings Her—'We Both Sing Better Than You, Boo'

Bossip
11 Items

The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Beauty Gift Guide: 11 Black Women-Owned Brands To Know And Support

Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close