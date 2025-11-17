Dancing Through The Storm — Ailey Extension Throws A Dancehall Fundraiser Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Dancehall Workshop with L.A.S. Dancers at Ailey Extension. Photo courtesy of EA

Ailey Extension—the dance program known for offering accessible classes to movers of every age—held a special Dancehall Workshop in NYC, to support communities in Jamaica recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. Led by instructors and cultural ambassadors L.A.S. Dancers, the beginner-friendly session welcomed participants of all backgrounds to celebrate Jamaican culture while learning about the storm’s recent destruction across the Caribbean, according to a press release.

More than 40 attendees gathered to show solidarity with the island nation, guided by L.A.S. Dancers Bigga and Bling Evo. The two Kingston natives introduced participants to dancehall technique, movement foundations, and original choreography set to Chronixx’ Hurricane from his new album Exile. Both artists saw the workshop as an opportunity to uplift their home country during an extraordinarily difficult moment.

Hurricane Melissa caused close to $8 billion in damage in Jamaica. Over 40 deaths were confirmed.

Instead of charging for the class, Ailey Extension opened the workshop free of cost and encouraged attendees to donate directly to supportjamaica.gov.jm. Contributions will bolster relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Melissa, the powerful Category 5 storm that ranked as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. The catastrophic storm left widespread destruction across the Caribbean, including at least 45 confirmed deaths in Jamaica, according to the Jamaica Information Center.

According to the Atlantic Council, the hurricane has already caused nearly $8 billion in damage, almost half of Jamaica’s annual GDP. This figure far exceeds the nation’s $150 million parametric catastrophe bond arranged with the World Bank, which is expected to pay out its full value but still represents only a fraction of what will be required for recovery. Funds will help provide critical resources and long-term recovery support to devastated communities.

“Hurricane Melissa has taken the homes of many and left us worried that the beautiful land that we all love so much will not be able to be restored,” says L.A.S. Dancer Bigga. “The motto ‘out of many one people’ isn’t far-fetched. We are all doing our utmost to provide the necessary relief for Jamaica, land we love. As a Veteran Dancehall dancer and movement leader for L.A.S., conducting this free class allows people to give generously and directly to the cause.”