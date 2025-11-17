Ailey Extension Hosts Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa
Dancing Through The Storm — Ailey Extension Throws A Dancehall Fundraiser Fête To Lift Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa
Ailey Extension—the dance program known for offering accessible classes to movers of every age—held a special Dancehall Workshop in NYC, to support communities in Jamaica recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. Led by instructors and cultural ambassadors L.A.S. Dancers, the beginner-friendly session welcomed participants of all backgrounds to celebrate Jamaican culture while learning about the storm’s recent destruction across the Caribbean, according to a press release.
More than 40 attendees gathered to show solidarity with the island nation, guided by L.A.S. Dancers Bigga and Bling Evo. The two Kingston natives introduced participants to dancehall technique, movement foundations, and original choreography set to Chronixx’ Hurricane from his new album Exile. Both artists saw the workshop as an opportunity to uplift their home country during an extraordinarily difficult moment.
RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Here Are The Most Popular Jamaican Girl Names, According To Roro In The City
Hurricane Melissa caused close to $8 billion in damage in Jamaica. Over 40 deaths were confirmed.
Instead of charging for the class, Ailey Extension opened the workshop free of cost and encouraged attendees to donate directly to supportjamaica.gov.jm. Contributions will bolster relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Melissa, the powerful Category 5 storm that ranked as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. The catastrophic storm left widespread destruction across the Caribbean, including at least 45 confirmed deaths in Jamaica, according to the Jamaica Information Center.
According to the Atlantic Council, the hurricane has already caused nearly $8 billion in damage, almost half of Jamaica’s annual GDP. This figure far exceeds the nation’s $150 million parametric catastrophe bond arranged with the World Bank, which is expected to pay out its full value but still represents only a fraction of what will be required for recovery. Funds will help provide critical resources and long-term recovery support to devastated communities.
“Hurricane Melissa has taken the homes of many and left us worried that the beautiful land that we all love so much will not be able to be restored,” says L.A.S. Dancer Bigga. “The motto ‘out of many one people’ isn’t far-fetched. We are all doing our utmost to provide the necessary relief for Jamaica, land we love. As a Veteran Dancehall dancer and movement leader for L.A.S., conducting this free class allows people to give generously and directly to the cause.”
Hosting the fundraiser aligned naturally with Ailey Extension’s ongoing commitment to founder Alvin Ailey’s mission to “give dance back to the people” by offering classes taught by acclaimed instructors in an open, non-competitive atmosphere. The program provides a wide range of dance and fitness offerings, including Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, Afro’Dance, salsa, ballet, Masala Bhangra, contemporary, West African, and Horton, the signature technique featured in Ailey masterpieces like Revelations.
“As the Jamaican dance and cultural ambassadorial movement that L.A.S. represents, we had to act,” asserts L.A.S. Dancer Bling Evo. “Having family members directly affected by this hurricane, it was important for me and my team to find a suitable way to raise awareness about this tragedy that my home country suffered while helping my people. Teaming up with AILEY to conduct this workshop has already done a great deal to illuminate the effects of the natural disaster, and we can’t thank them enough.”
AILEY has worked to uplift Caribbean culture throughout the years.
AILEY maintains deep ties to the Caribbean and its vibrant cultural landscape. Most recently, Ailey II—celebrated for pairing the talent of exceptional early-career dancers with the vision of leading contemporary choreographers—launched its 2025–26 tour with performances in Bridgetown, Barbados; Port of Spain, Trinidad; and Kingston, Jamaica. The program included Likes vs. Life, a new work by Renée I. McDonald, the first Jamaican choreographer to set a piece on Ailey II.
This December, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will premiere Jazz Island, a new work by Cuban American choreographer Maija Garcia, during its annual holiday season at New York City Center (Dec. 3, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026). Inspired by a Caribbean folk tale from Trinidadian-born Geoffrey Holder’s Black Gods, Green Islands and featuring an original score by Trinidadian-born Etienne Charles, the piece explores spiritual resilience and the binding power of love across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.
RELATED CONTENT: Traci Curry’s Hurricane Katrina Docuseries ‘Race Against Time’ Demands Justice For Black New Orleans [Exclusive]
-
Vontélle Eyewear Founders Score History-Making Licensing Deal With Paramount
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
'Can't Walk While Black' — Pregnant Woman Ticketed For Walking On ‘Wrong Side’ Of The Road — But Her White Husband Wasn’t