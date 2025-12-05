Fine AF Fridays! 20 Celebs Turning Winter Into A Thirst Trap Wonderland

Source: N/A / Source: Elle Varner/IG: @ellevarner Alright! You know the drill! It’s Fine AF Fridays, where we show you some of the finest looks from celebrities this week. Obviously, we are entering the cold season, but 20 celebrity hotties are heating things up with their spicy photos.

You’ll see some familiar faces that have been on the list before and some new folks. All of them just looked too good this week to pass up.

So here we go, week 4 with Fine AF Fridays! 1. Venus Williams, 45 Let's kick this off with some celebratory vibes! Congratulations are in order for Ms. Venus Williams because she is engaged to Andrea Preti! According to the post, they've been engaged since January, but they've released some photos for the occasion. Williams looked absolutely stunning with her man, in the intimate photos!

2. Simone Biles, 28 Simone Biles has really been killing it with these WAG looks! Her man, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Chicago Bears, and she's been supporting him by showing up and showing OUT in jaw-dropping glam. This week, she took fans by surprise with a new voluminous and curly hairstyle!

3. Zoe Saldaña, 47 Ooo La La! Zoe Saldana posted a fun video where her hair commanded all the attention. She twirled, shook, and flipped it all while giving viewers a little lip biting and eye action.

4. Klay Thompson, 35 Here’s what we gathered from Klay Thompson’s latest dump post. #1 he’s still as handsome as ever, and #2 he’s still smitten with Megan Thee Stallion. His pictures were a highlight of his latest games, Thanksgiving, and his romantic moments with Meg. We even saw that he paid homage to her by naming his boat “SS Stallion.”

5. Naomi Osaka, 28 November seemed to be all about traveling for Naomi Osaka. All month, she posted photos from what appears to be an overseas location, but she went out with a bang in her final photo! Osaka put up jaw-dropping images of her wearing a backless mini dress and a skin-baring two-piece skirt set.

6. Elle Varner, 36 Uh Oh! Elle Varner’s got fans asking for a REFILL after displaying her thick yams on the ‘gram. She flicked it up in a sidewalk photoshoot, wearing a zebra-print bodycon pantsuit that hugged all of her curves.

7. Justin LaBoy, 34 and Coi Leray, 28 This couple is the absolutely cutest! Justin LA Boy and Coi Leray were spotted sitting cozy on the courtside at the Cleveland Cavaliers game.

8. Coco Jones, 27 Coco Jones was also at the same game as Coi and Justin, supporting her fiancé, Donovan Mitchell. She sat on the court side, looking gorgeous with her chocolate curly hair and black leather outfit.

9. Brent Faiyaz, 30 Well hot dang. Brent Faiyaz done went and got even finer on us. He chopped off his hair and debuted his new look to his followers. AND it looks like he got swole in the gym too! He almost distracted us…but we are still waiting on that album, sir. We ain’t forget!

10. Vanessa Williams, 62 Vanessa Williams stunned at The Fashion Awards! She wore a silver-embellished dress and had her hair down in beachy curls. She looked absolutely gorgeous.

11. Michael B. Jordan, 38 and A$AP Rocky, 37 I mean…..so much fineness in one video! Definitely cute seeing Michael B.Jordan greet A$AP Rocky in such a brotherly way! From their handsome looks to their suits and smiles, we can not get enough.

12. Anok Yai, 27 Can we get a little commotion for Anok Yai. Correction, let’s get a lot of commotion for this gorgeous lady right here. Anok immediately commands attention with her beauty. She was breath-takingly stunning at this year’s Fashion Awards. And it’s no wonder that she was named Model of the Year!

13. Rotimi, 37 Rotimi was all smiles for his birthday! He looked handsome as ever while he took a couple of photos on the couch.

14. Ty Dolla $ign, 43 https://www.instagram.com/p/DRp9JfhEQGs/?igsh=MTd0aGZnN2dvbDludg== Ty Dolla $ign is serving up mysterious vibes on his Instagram page with these black-and-white photos. The outfit is what really sets the mood. He was wearing a long pinstriped coat, leather boots, and a paisley scarf to cover the top of his locs! Though he was mostly covered his face card still came through.

15. Terrence J, 43 and Mikahlah, 27 Terrence J and his new bride Mikalah seem to still be on a high after their wedding. They dropped these elegant pictures of Mikalah wearing a white mini dress while Terrence was in a suit. In their family photo, they posted snuggled up together on a set of stairs with their puppy.

16. Gucci Mane, 45 and Keyshia Ka’ior, 40 We know Gucci Mane is always going to keep his baddie wife Keyshia Ka’oir on his arm. Most of the time when they show up online together, they complement each other with their outfits. This time was no different. Gucci Mane posed in a monochromatic black suit look, and Keyshia had on a spicy cut-out dress that had her curves, back, and abdomen on display.

17. Deion Sanders Jr., 32 Deion Sanders wished his eldest mini me, Deion Sanders Jr., a Happy Birthday, and it’s just a reminder that the former NFL star wasn’t stingy about passing on his good looks to his kids.

18. Rita Ora, 35 Rita Ora’s outfit for the Fashion Awards was a blend between elegant and daring. It was a silver long sleeve dress with a super long neck plunge that came down to her navel. There was also a split up from the bottom of the dress mirroring the neck plunge.

19. Kelly Rowland, 44 Kelly Rowland popped up this week styled in a bold vintage look for L’Officiel. Her hair was one of the main attractions due to its unique design. It was styled in a feathered messy high top bun with a bang. With a face like Kelly’s, it’s not hard to rock those funky, retro looks.