Source: Chloe Bailey/IG: @chloebailey Alright! We are back for week 2 with Fine AF Fridays. In the last seven days, we caught a few stars outside attending the Governor Awards, GQ Man of the Year Award, and other brand events…looking real fine. But some of our other favs were also on their job looking scrumptious too. We got stars from Michael B. Jordan and Damson Idris, to Anika Noni Rose and Keri Hilson. Be prepared for a whole lot of legs from the ladies and men serving face and fits. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays: 20 Stars So Sexy You’ll Need To Fan Yourself, Vol. 1 (Wait ‘Til You See Kandi & Beyoncé) 1. Keri Hilson, 42 Up first, we have Miss Keri Baby! She recently dropped a music video for her song “Again” and posted one of her sexy looks from the shoot. She had on a cheetah print bodysuit with black fishnet tights and cheetah print heeled boots. With that, she had on a green and black shawl, and a darker green top hat.

2. Nicole Ari Parker, 55 Source: @themisspopo / Source: Nicole Ari Parker/IG: @nicoleariparker Nicole Ari Parker showed her followers a recap of an event she went to for a Danish audio and video company called Bang & Olufsen. Her smize (a term you may know from America’s Next Top Model when a person takes a photo smiling with their eyes instead of their mouth) was sickening! Look at second slide!

3. Halle Bailey, 25 and Regé-Jean Page, 37 What happens when you take an attractive man and woman and put them together on screen? Well you could get a beautiful looking rom-com film. The trailer of Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page’s rom-com Me, You & Tuscany was released this week. Both stars looked great as they always do and it made it that much better that they will be bringing all their good looks to the same screen in April.

4. Jonathan Owens, 30 Jonathan Owens, aka Simone Biles’ handsome husband, looked too good in his fur coat and suit at his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. With his 5’11 stature and dimpled smile, we see why Ms. Biles is on that field most of his games this season. He plays safety for the Chicago Bears.

5. Big Sean, 37 Big Sean attended the GQ Man of the Year event with his father and we definitely see who gets some of his good looks from. Both of them looked pretty dapper in their brown striped suits. Sean had the crisp braids and beard going like he always does.

6. Jhené Aiko, 37 Well looky looky. Jhené Aiko attended the same event as Big Sean. If you don’t know they’ve been dating on-and-off for over a decade and have a son together. There are rumors that they broke up but neither have confirmed or denied. They also did not attend or leave the event together. Anyways Aiko stepped out in a hot rock-inspired fit. It was definitely a change from her usual bohemian earthy style. The mother-of-two went with a more edgy style for the evening. She had on an off the shoulder pink and black dress, fishnet tights, and thick platform heels.

7. Latto, 26 Back in August, Big Latto dropped a collection with Apple Bottom Jeans. This week she released a second collection with the nostalgic 2000s clothing brand. She looked gorgeous flaunting her voluptuous curves in several pairs of denim and velour track suits. Her signature blonde tresses were pressed out into a long straight hairstyle, and she wore a soft pink glam makeup look.

8. Serena Williams, 44 Remember I said there would be a lot of legs shown this week. We’ve already seen Keri Hilson’s and Jhené Aiko’s, but we also have Serena Williams who was serving up baddie like she used to serve tennis balls on the court. She had on the cutest business casual outfit that included a maroon skirt suit set and a silk cream colored top underneath. The skirt was fairly short on the 5’9 tennis legend. So naturally the legs got a lot of attention.

9. Damson Idris, 34 Damson Idris was among the many celebrity attendees at the Governors Awards this week. As if he couldn’t get any more chocolatey, the man decided to wear a dark brown suit. That paired with his charming smile…he definitely looked mmm mmm good.

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 53 My goodness “The Rock” makes 53 look so darn good. He hit the red carpet for the Governors Awards and had on Dolce & Gabbana’s “peacock-blue wool mohair suit.” He absolutely looked fine and it didn’t help that he had no shirt on underneath the blazer.

11. Jayme Lawson, 28 Jayme Lawson showcased her gorgeousness at Elle’s Women In Hollywood event this week. She and her Sinners co-stars Hailee Steinfield and Wunmi Mosaku were cover stars for the magazine. But when she hit the red carpet she truly dazzled.

12. Tyler James Williams, 33 Tyler James Williams was spotted at the same event. He was looking all tall, sharpe and handsome while sporting a brown suit and black glasses.

13. Michael B. Jordan, 38 While Elle was celebrating women, Vanity Fair was highlighting some of the leading class men in modern Hollywood. Michael B. Jordan was among that group. The images captured from his interview featured him wearing a black t-shirt and black pants in one look. In the other, he had on a black blazer, with a white bow tie and dress shirt, and khaki pants. Obviously the man doesn’t have to do much to look good.

14. Lakeith Stanfield, 34 Lakeith Stanfield was also a part of this class. But his shots were captured on the beach. Stanfield posed looking like a whole snack in a pair of deconstructed trousers and a tan blazer with a white shirt underneath.

15. Sherri Shepherd, 58 As if she wasn’t already booked and busy enough leading an entire talk show and acting, Sherri Shepherd is back on the road doing comedy. She’s traveling throughout the year into next year for her Make It Make Sense tour and looking sexy while doing it! For her recent show in Tulsa, Oklahoma she had on a body hugging pink velvet jumpsuit. Based on this strut, it’s clear that she felt sexy too.

16. Michael Rainey Jr., 25 Michael Rainey Jr. is already in with the Tommy Hilfiger family. So it’s no surprise he was at a Nylon x Tommy Hilfiger dinner in NYC on Tuesday. He shared a few flicks on Instagram where he posed in between several Christmas-wrapped boxes looking good.

17. Giveon, 30 Giveon melted hearts after sharing a black and white video of him singing his song “TWENTIES” live. He left some of his followers quite smitten while he sang with passion, and let’s not get started on his good-looking face. The video was meant to promote his Dear Beloved, The Tour which he is taking overseas starting next month.

18. Chelley, 28 At this point, it will be a long time before Chelley from Love Island stops leaving her fans gagged. Every time she shares a new photo, it’s like she’s digging deeper into our necks with her heels. This week she popped out with a new look for the NYC premiere of the Wicked: For Good movie. She wore a blonde pixie cut and a deep green gown with sculpted hips. The whole look was really just chef’s kiss.

19. Anika Noni Rose, 53 Okay…Anika Noni Rose did not come to play with us at all. She stepped out looking too good to support Debbie Allen being honored with the Academy honorary award at the Governor Award ceremony. She had on the ANJA gown by Maria Lucia Hohan, which was hugging her in all the right places. Our Princess Tiana looked absolutely stunning.