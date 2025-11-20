Barbz Backlash! Nicki Minaj Slammed For Praising Trump During U.N. Speech On Nigeria ‘Extremism’ — ‘She Will See Bloodshed’

During her speech, Nicki Minaj praised Trump for defending Christians against “extremism” in Nigeria, remarks that came less than two weeks after she publicly supported Trump’s Truth Social post claiming that Christianity was “facing an existential threat in Nigeria” due to “radical Islamists.” Minaj later thanked Trump on X, writing that his words made her “feel a deep sense of gratitude.”

Celebrities like Tamika Mallory and Tammy Rivera are reacting strongly to Nicki Minaj ’s appearance alongside the Trump administration following her Nov. 18 appearance at the United Nations Headquarters.

Activist Tamika Mallory was among the first to criticize Nicki Minaj’s appearance, warning that the rapper would face “consequences” for aligning with “Donald Trump and his policies and his evil ways.”

Mallory argued that Trump’s interest in Nigeria could lead to exploitation, adding:

“What we know is that as he turns his attention to Nigeria, understanding his history, there will absolutely be exploitation.” She continued, “Somebody that he knows wants something from Nigeria. It could be a business partner, it could be a friend, it could be a corporation. It could even be his family members, but they will invade Nigeria and exploit the people for their own benefit, and they will throw Nicki Minaj to the wolves because they could care less.”

Mallory continued, stating that Minaj would “forever be a stain associated” with Trump. She warned of potential violence, saying:

“She will 100% see bloodshed, because innocent Nigerians will be harmed and even likely killed as a result of whatever is to come… and that sister is going to carry this moment with her forever.” On her Instagram Story, the activist shared a few more thoughts on the issue, writing: “For the record, Nicki Minaj may not realize it yet, but aligning with Donald Trump and his evil plans has consequences. As he turns his attention to Nigeria, there will be exploitation, resource theft and innocent Nigerians will be harmed. Trump has a pattern… he uses Black culture for cover while pushing policies that hurt Black people here and abroad.”

Tammy Rivera believes there’s something bigger at play behind Nicki Minaj’s U.N. visit

Former Love & Hip Hop star Tammy Rivera echoed those concerns, urging followers to “WAKE TF UP.”

She suggested that larger geopolitical motives may be driving the sudden focus on Nigeria: “Please, ya’ll don’t be blinded and misguided… Oil Mineral access (lithium, cobalt, gold, rare earth metals), Military positioning, political influence… That’s why suddenly framing involvement as ‘protecting Christians’ or ‘humanitarian help’ can sound… convenient WAKE TF Up… this has nothing to do with Nicki.”

Actor Marcel Spears also weighed in, commenting, “I’m honestly sad to see her used in this way.”