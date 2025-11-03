Barbz In Shambles!!! Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets Ignites Fierce Backlash: ‘She Is A Horrible Person’

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The Queen of the Barbz is stirring up controversy again, but this time, it’s not a rap beef. The rapstress made a very public political endorsement that has ignited a furious “is Nicki Minaj MAGA” debate among her fiercely loyal fanbase. Minaj is facing immense backlash after she commented on Trump’s political involvement in Nigeria.

According to The Mirror U.S., Nicki Minaj publicly thanked President Donald Trump after he spoke out about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Trump, in a Truth Social post, had claimed that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” due to “radical Islamists.”

RELATED CONTENT: From Queen To Troll: How Nicki Minaj Became Her Own Worst Enemy [Op-Ed]

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” he wrote.

Minaj, who is open about her Christian faith, quickly shared her response on X (formerly Twitter). “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion,” she posted. She concluded by explicitly thanking the former President: “Thank you to the President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”