The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Gift Guide: 4 Black Woman-Owned Home Brands To Shop, Celebrate & Gift This Season
Home is where the heart is. It’s where we rest, refuel, and pour back into ourselves. It’s the place that holds our stories, our rituals, and the small comforts that make every day feel a little softer. In this She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar gift guide, we’re celebrating the pieces that help create that sense of sanctuary. From soothing scents to thoughtfully designed essentials, these home-focused finds are made to nurture your spirit and elevate the spaces you cherish most. Whether you’re gifting a loved one or refreshing your own oasis, these selections bring warmth, intention, and love into every room.
DeAndra Craigman Studios
DeAndra Craigman Studios is a lifestyle brand that curates a distinctive home experience, blending style and self-care. They believe that true luxury goes beyond material possessions; it’s about finding joy in life’s finer details. Our product line includes artisanal candles and premium home decor, each meticulously crafted from the finest ingredients and materials. Every piece is a testament to their commitment to providing you with a luxurious experience that aids in relaxation and rejuvenation.
Grayson White Ceramics
Grayson White Ceramics is a studio making handmade everyday tableware for the home. The name ‘Grayson White’ is a combination of her grandfather’s mother’s maiden name and her grandfather’s last name, nods to her ancestry and two people whose grace, love of family and determination have shaped the woman she is today. Most of the inspiration behind her work stems from knowing that every piece made will leave the studio and become an essential part of someone’s daily routine. Every piece is made with purpose, representing how she chooses to move through life: appreciating the simple moments and unexpected touches of beauty and complexity.
GLDNHAUS
GldnHaus is a faith-based luxury candle brand crafted to elevate the everyday rituals of women who lead with strength, grace, and intention. Rooted in the belief that true luxury flows from a relationship with God, GldnHaus creates fragrances that do more than scent a room – they tell stories, honor identity, and ignite the inner light within every woman.
OZAIZ
OZAIZ was founded in New York by Amy Anaiz. What started as a proposed candle brand evolved into an interchangeable homewares world of its own, exploring the beauty of multifunctional hand-blown coloured glassware and fragrance.
With timeless sophisticated silhouettes, customers have the flexibility to use one piece over and over again, alternating from drinkware to home decor and home fragrance. Guided by sustainable choices, OZAIZ multi-use products are recyclable, reusable or refillable to top-up. Each signature fragrance marries together modern and traditional bespoke aroma blends.Ready to refresh your space with decor created by Black women with love? Join us for the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar powered by Madame Noire in New York City on December 6th. Click here for tickets!
