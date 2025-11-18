The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Fashion Gift Guide: 9 Black Women–Owned Brands to Shop, Celebrate & Gift This Season

Source: There’s something magical about discovering pieces that feel good and tell a story. At the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar, our fashion picks are all about that feeling. Each brand has a vibe that’s warm, personal, and rooted in the brilliance of Black women creators. From cozy knits and effortless everyday staples to head-turning accessories that spark joy, this guide highlights the items that make gifting feel a little more meaningful. Whether you’re treating someone you love or picking up a little something for yourself, these selections are designed to wrap you in comfort, confidence, and community all season long. RELATED CONTENT: She Did That. Holiday Bazaar Returns To Industry City For A Day Of Purposeful Shopping And Community Care Powered By MadameNoire

1. The Sable Collective Source: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Fashion Gift Guide / The She Did That. Founded by Shanti Meyers, The Sable Collective believes personal style is more than just clothing – it is a practice of self-regard, creativity, and play. They understand that style is an evolving journey, not a fixed destination. The Sable Collective invites you to experiment, discover, and redefine what personal style means to you. Step fully into the best version of yourself through the art of adornment.

2. Dope Black Women Step into the world of Dope Black Woman (DBW) – a lifestyle brand that celebrates the power, beauty, and individuality of Black women. Born from the vision of Blu Ellis, what began as a passion project has grown into a bold expression of identity, style, and purpose. DBW offers thoughtfully designed apparel and lifestyle goods that reflect the strength and influence of Black women everywhere. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, each item is crafted to empower you to show up fully, unapologetically, and authentically.

3. Finally Free Brands Source: The She Did That. x MadameNoire Holiday Bazaar Fashion Gift Guide / The She Did That. Created by award-winning business and diversity executive and entrepreneur, Modupe Congleton, Finally Free is made for the confident, modern woman. The luxury athletic wear brand features exclusive drops, bold fits, and timeless pieces Welcome to Finally Free, a lifestyle and apparel brand rooted in freedom and self-expression.

4. HARLEM HABERDASHERY HARLEM HABERDASHERY IS the retail expression of 5001 FLAVORS, a custom-made apparel company creating looks for celebrities, recording artists and sports stars for over 20 years. AT HARLEM HABERDASHERY they know that dressing well is an expression of success, defined as living well and enjoying life on your own terms. At the HABERDASHERY, every guest is a celebrity who can create their own personal expression of success in collaboration with their design staff. Their goal is to provide a red carpet experience for each and every guest.

5. BLACK PEOPLE ARE AMERICA’S HOT SAUCE This collection of premium tees, tanks, hoodies, and tote bags, is inspired by Verneda Adele White’s 2x award-winning article, “I Experienced Systemic Racism at One of America’s Most Prestigious Magazines”, as published in The Daily Beast. As a story that gained lots of traction, it called for an end to the exploitation of Black creativity, innovation and star power in corporate America and beyond. It is the work of America’s Hot Sauce to ensure our community is equipped, educated and empowered, to fully realize the economic impact of our creative and cultural contributions in this country and around the world. Practical pieces with a powerful message. What else could you ask for?

6. Avid Swim Avid Swim is a lifestyle swimwear brand that offers sustainable options for those who love to travel in style. The brand not only focuses on the beauty in the experience of traveling, but also preserving and protecting the world. They are committed to our efforts by producing through ethical measures, versatile design and eco-friendly fabrics and materials.Each collection is thoughtfully curated, creating timeless styles that are interchangeable and multi-wearable.

7. Kaphill Founded in 2019 by Krystal A. Phillips, KAPHILL is a lifestyle brand redefining luxury for women who live robust, full lives. Our mission is to curate timeless clothing and immersive experiences that inspire joy, sophistication, and individuality – for a life well lived. KAHPHILL transcends fashion. It’s a celebration of life, a movement that inspires women to embrace their best selves while honoring the richness of their journeys. By blending artistry with approachability, they create designs that make every woman feel recognized, appreciated, and celebrated.

8. Platinum Abundance Founded by Akia Valentine, Platinum Abundance was born from a personal need – a desire for activewear that moved with her, not against her. As a passionate bodybuilder, weight training enthusiast, and global traveler, Akia spent years chasing her personal best. But like the challenges many women face- from shifting hormones to unexpected weight changes, women’s bodies evolve constantly. Akia realized something important: your clothes should never make you feel like you’re starting over. Platinum Abundance is here to remind you that strength is fluid, beauty is resilient, and you deserve pieces that flex with you.