Who Breaks Into Surya Bonaly’s House?! Olympic Legend Says An ‘Organized Couple’ Stole Her Medals While She’s Battling Cancer

Source: Eric Fougere – Corbis / Getty

Surya Bonaly, the retired Olympic figure skater, who made history by completing the one-footed backflip at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, revealed that her precious medals were recently stolen from her Las Vegas home earlier this month.

Bonaly, 51, took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to reveal the startling news.

“You see all those medals that I won in the past while competing in different worlds and European championships are sadly gone,” she captioned a photo carousel that contained images of highlights throughout her Olympic figure skating career.

The Olympic champion asked her followers living in the Las Vegas area to be on the lookout and alert authorities if they saw anyone trying to pawn her gold or silver medals. She hinted that the culprits may have been “a couple.”

“Several days ago, someone, I mean a couple, burglarized my home and stole all my valuables. A little reminder to Vegas residents or Pawn Shops, if you ever see some foreign gold and silver medals for sale. Please, please call the Police immediately, thanks.”

