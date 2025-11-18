Close
Who Breaks Into Surya Bonaly’s House?! Olympic Legend Says An ‘Organized Couple’ Stole Her Medals While She’s Battling Cancer

Published on November 18, 2025

Source: Eric Fougere – Corbis / Getty

Surya Bonaly, the retired Olympic figure skater, who made history by completing the one-footed backflip at the 1998 Nagano Olympics,  revealed that her precious medals were recently stolen from her Las Vegas home earlier this month. 

Bonaly, 51, took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to reveal the startling news. 

“You see all those medals that I won in the past while competing in different worlds and European championships are sadly gone,” she captioned a photo carousel that contained images of highlights throughout her Olympic figure skating career. 

The Olympic champion asked her followers living in the Las Vegas area to be on the lookout and alert authorities if they saw anyone trying to pawn her gold or silver medals. She hinted that the culprits may have been “a couple.”

“Several days ago, someone, I mean a couple, burglarized my home and stole all my valuables. A little reminder to Vegas residents or Pawn Shops, if you ever see some foreign gold and silver medals for sale. Please, please call the Police immediately, thanks.”

Surya Bonaly believes the burglary was “organized.”

According to FOX 5 Vegas, Surya Bonaly, a five-time European champion and a three-time silver medalist at the World Championships, was caring for her mother—who is battling lung, breast, and sternum cancer—at the time of the incident. Bonaly is also facing her own battle with breast cancer currently, as she’s undergoing treatment for the condition. 

During an interview with FOX 5 Vegas on Nov. 11, Bonaly revealed that some of the medals taken from her home were precious awards from some of her career-defining moments, like the European championships, world competitions, and junior titles. The star says she believes the incident was “an organized burglary,” which took place over the course of four days. Surveillance footage of the incident, which was obtained by FOX 5 Vegas, captures two different individuals arriving each day to burglarize Bonaly’s home, “with windows shattered, cameras ripped down, and WiFi cut during the break-in,” the outlet noted. 

Figure Skater Surya Bonaly
French figure skater Surya Bonaly finishes her free skate program in White Ring during the 1998 Winter Olympic games. Source: Wally McNamee / Getty

One of the individuals—a woman donning a black hoodie—appeared to be wearing a delivery vest when she broke into the Olympic figure skater’s home. Bonaly later found a similar-looking vest “abandoned one street away from her house,” according to the outlet. 

“I think it’s definitely organized by a company or by some bad people,” Bonaly said, before reflecting on her feelings about the stressful incident. “Well, just — I feel mad. I feel like sometimes I feel like I want to cry,” she added. “Some people just feel like it’s better to steal something from someone than to go to work.”

