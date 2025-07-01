Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Final Lap: Olympic Sprint Queen Announces Retirement

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The athletic world is buzzing as one of its brightest stars, eight-time Olympic medalist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, announced her retirement from competition. This monumental decision marks the upcoming end of an unparalleled career, but for fans in Jamaica, it also brought a bittersweet farewell as she recently graced her home track for the final time.

For years, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, aka “Pocket Rocket,” has been far more than just a sprinter; she’s been a powerful symbol of inspiration for Jamaica and Black women globally. Rising from humble beginnings in Kingston’s Waterhouse community, she famously became the first Caribbean woman to win Olympic gold in the 100m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This was merely the prologue to a glittering career that saw her collect three Olympic gold medals, four silver, and one bronze, matching her fellow Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s Olympic medal count. She also boasts an incredible 10 World Athletics Championship titles, including an unprecedented five 100m world titles (2009, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2022). Her 2019 win famously made her the first mother in 24 years to claim a global 100m title, and at 35, her 2022 win solidified her as the oldest sprinter ever to become world champion.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce following the Women’s 100m heats at the Stade de France on the seventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Friday August 2, 2024. Source: Martin Rickett – PA Images

Fraser-Pryce has consistently defied age and expectations, proving that greatness knows no bounds.

According to Forbes, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her retirement announcement on Friday, June 27, during a press conference after competing at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston one last time. However, she reassured fans that she would be competing in the World Championships being held in Toyko in September 2025. Her retirement will follow the 2025 season.

“I’m just grateful to be able to be here tonight finishing healthy and be on the team to Tokyo,” she stated.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Retirement: A Farewell on Home Soil & Future Global Runs

On June 27, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce graced the National Stadium for what became her farewell competitive appearance on Jamaican soil. Competing in the Women’s 100m final, she finished third with a time of 10.91 seconds, behind national champion, Tina Clayton (10.81s), and runner-up, Shericka Jackson (10.88s). The stadium erupted in cheers, affirming her status as the people’s champion, and showering her with love and appreciation for her unparalleled career.

Fraser-Pryce’s third-place finish successfully secured her a spot on Jamaica’s team for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, set to take place from September 13-21. While her time competing on home turf has concluded, fans will have at least one more opportunity to see the “Pocket Rocket” blaze on the global stage before Fraser-Pryce’s retirement at the end of the 2025 season.

Beyond the medals and record-breaking times, a significant part of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s enduring legacy is her vibrant, authentic, and truly relatable personality. Whether it was her variety of colorful hairstyles that became an extension of her fearless character, or her candid and humorous moments off the track (like playfully “obliterating” other parents at her son’s school sports day), Shelly-Ann has consistently endeared herself to fans worldwide.

We wish her the best with her retirement.

