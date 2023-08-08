MadameNoire Featured Video

After a two-year hiatus, Simone Biles is dominating the gymnastics world like she never left it.

The 26-year-old athlete returned to the mat at the U.S. Classic Aug. 5. During her show-stopping performance, Biles successfully executed the Yurchenko double pike for the second time.

The gymnast ultimately took home the U.S. Classic’s all-around title for her victorious return over the weekend.

Considered one of the sport’s most difficult moves, the Yurchenko double pike is a vault only Biles has nailed during a competition. The gymnast first landed the almost impossible vault at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic.

Former Olympic gymnast and NBC Sports analyst Laurie Hernandez weighed in on the move’s difficulty Aug. 7 on Today.

“The only way I could describe this vault compared to what we typically see is like seeing someone put on a mask and being like, ‘I’m a vigilante,’ versus just Ironman,” Hernandez explained. “I cannot express this enough. This is really hard. It’s extremely difficult.”

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, briefly shared her feelings about this year’s U.S. Classic on Twitter Aug. 7. She described her feats as a “comeback” and an “emotional roller coaster.”

Biles is considered the gymnastics world’s GOAT — aka “Greatest Of All Time.”

The recently married athlete has been a gymnast since she was 6. She competed in her first junior national competition in 2011 and made major waves during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Biles has achieved numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including four gold, one silver and two bronze Olympic medals.

During the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021, the athlete initiated a pause from the sport. At the time, she cited mental health reasons for needing time away from competing.

Biles has yet to reveal whether she’ll compete in the July 2024 Paris Olympics, but regardless, we can’t wait to see what she does next. Congrats to her!

