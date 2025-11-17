Mompreneurs: Tired of ‘Horror’ Movie Periods, Chanté Knox Invented a Game-Changing Cup For Heavy Flow Women

Mompreneurs S4E18: Chanté Knox ✕

Chanté Knox had enough of the drama caused by her heavy flow periods—so she created the product she needed. “My cycles used to be filled with so much self-consciousness and anxiety—planning my days around if restrooms were going to be available or taking an extra pair of clothes, just in case.” On this episode of Mompreneurs, the inventor of the Anu Clean Cup sat down with host Nancy Redd to share how she solved the mess and stress of heavy cycles with a revolutionary product.

“We want to change the way women with heavy cycles manage that time of the month. We’re here to disrupt the market.” Chanté Knox

As a heavy flower herself, Knox relied on menstrual cups to manage her periods. But taking them out? “It’s like a scene from a horror story,” she said. “The messy removal was too much for me.”

“With traditional cups or discs, it’s like you have to play a balancing act and try to keep it steady when you’re removing it,” explained the founder and CEO of DelivHer Femcare. “It’s kind of like running across a brand new white carpet with a glass full of red wine.”

She had ideas for improving the menstrual products already on the market, and even brought her ideas straight to the source. “I called the company and I was like, ‘You guys have a great product, but it would be better if it could keep the fluid in because the removal is just too messy.’ They blew me off, so I decided to create it myself.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tired Of Terrible Periods? These 5 Game-Changing Hacks Will Make Your Cycle So Much Easier

Knox started by doing her research, and quickly discovered a gap in the market. “If you’re a woman with a heavier period, it’s unfair that the products on the market aren’t designed for heavy flow—they’re designed for light to moderate flow,” she said.

She envisioned a menstrual cup that could both collect and hold fluids, giving women peace of mind during their cycles. “When you experience surging or heavy clotting, our cup retains the fluid, locks it in, and has the capacity to collect the clots so there’s no overflow,” Knox explained. “Nothing spills, and when you remove it, it’s all stuck inside of the cup.”

Source: Chanté Knox / other

‘We Went Through Six Prototypes Before We Got The Final Design’

Now with three issued patents and two more pending, Knox is preparing for her first major production run. She’s currently fundraising on Kickstarter to introduce her revolutionary product to a wider market.

Getting to this point was a years-long process involving research, design, patent filing, finding manufacturers, and rigorous testing. Knox, who received her first patent in 2018, detailed just how complex—and costly—the process has been. “It took us about six years to perfect the manufacturing process,” she said. “We went through six different molds and prototypes before we got the final design.”

Equipped with a degree in communications and journalism, Knox put her research skills to work, discovering funding opportunities for her venture—including winning several business competitions and grants along the way. She also connected with a pro bono patent attorney through a program run by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to help file her first few patents. “That was a really big blessing and a help,” she said.

‘I Was Tired Of Bleeding Through’

As someone who experiences heavy periods herself, Knox knows the struggle firsthand and can vouch for her own product. “I use my product,” she said. “I was tired of bleeding through.” Gone are the days of stressing over unexpected leaks and stains. “I want every woman with heavy cycles to enjoy the same confidence that I enjoy on my cycle, and wear white on her period!”

“If you’re really confident in what you’re doing, and your mission and your purpose for doing it, just keep going.” Chanté Knox

As the face of her brand, the innovator and proud momager to recording artist Rich Nanni is challenging the stigma around periods and sparking open, honest conversations about this shared experience of womanhood. “I realized that there’s so many other women that are going through it, and we just don’t talk about it openly,” she said.

As she nears her fundraising goal, Knox is expanding her vision beyond her groundbreaking menstrual cup, developing pH balance products, mood support, and other solutions designed to help women navigate that time of the month with comfort and confidence.

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to Season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

RELATED CONTENT: The Change Explained—Dr. LaKeischa McMillan Breaks Down Perimenopause, Menopause And Why Women Deserve Better Care